



You would have thought that the man who sang once, the weather can change me, but I can’t change the weather, would have had a deep appreciation for the poetry and beauty of a beautiful wristwatch. Alas, while Bowies’ impact on fashion is both undeniable and well documented, its impact on the world of watches was more subtle and indirect, but still tangible. The androgyny he helped popularize is reflected in the way women happily wear men’s sports and tool watches. Brands like IWC deliberately make ladies’ watches with a masculine rather than girly aesthetic. Indeed, a watch such as the IWC Pilots Watch Automatic 36, although intended for women, would also be ideal for a man whose style tends towards the slim and androgynous. While for men, delicate and often jeweled dress watches from the historical catalogs of Piaget, Cartier and Vacheron Constantin are increasingly sought after by collectors. After all, what else would you wear with your Husbands Paris costume? It’s a shame watches didn’t play a big part in Bowies’ image when he revolutionized fashion with sequined jumpsuits by Kansai Yamamoto and daringly cut suits by Tommy Nutter and Antony Price. Surely an ultrathin Piaget Altiplano with a bold blue lapis lazuli hard stone dial would have been exactly what it took to go with all that glitter, glitter and makeup from the Ziggy Stardust era? A Cartier Tank, so loved by Andy Warhol, would have been the ideal partner for his soberly adapted Thin White Duke phase. And what about an original Piaget gold Polo with the integrated bracelet when Let the dance disco period? Indeed, when the international watch shows finally resume, it would be a rather fun board game to play. That’s not to say there weren’t some actual David Bowie show moments. In 2013, he starred in the L’Invitation Au Voyage campaign for Louis Vuitton, which advertised the Tambour Evolution Chronograph GMT brands, which he often saw wearing in the following years. However, it was 1985, when he stepped onto the Live Aid stage in a gorgeous dove-gray suit clad in a solid gold Agassiz from Longines, that brought us the ultimate Bowie watch moment. Alongside the Cartier Pasha and the Breitling Chronomat, the ultra-fine Agassiz was one of the the watches from the ’80s. However, unlike the towering and bold proportions of these watches, the Agassiz embodied the kind of sheer, sheer elegance and clothing that is only just beginning to make a comeback, after years of Action Man watches. about the size of a hockey puck. Once again, Bowie has managed to be both timeless and ahead of its time. Now read Warren Buffett’s Rolex Day-Date is a bold flex, even for a billionaire Zayn Malik’s Omega Constellation is out of this world Eddie Redmayne’s Omega Globemaster is red carpet gold

