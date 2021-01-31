Roaring Twenties: Fashion World Predicts Post-Covid Boom | Fashion





As the number of closing fashion retailers continues to rise, emptying at the highest rate since 1999 according to Bloomberg, optimistic analysts predict a post-Covid recovery. The Economist predicted that a new period of economic dynamism was on its way, while Professor Paul Krugman wrote in the New York Times that things will get better and business mogul Tilman Fertitta said CNBC : The consumer is coming back … it’s going to be the Roaring Twenties, you can just see it. Prada model at Milan Menswear Week this month Photograph: Sipa / REex / Shutterstock If the last global recession of 2008 led to the boom in Internet shopping, will fashion experience a resurgence of fortune? After the pandemic, we will certainly look for ways to reconnect socially – clothing, hair, makeup will be part of the therapy, says Andrew Ibi of Face, former trend forecaster. We use clothes to communicate and to perform, they do us good one way or the other. There was evidence of glamor in recent menswear and couture shows, such as the drop-shoulder tops at GMBH and the West Egg-ish style of the Casablanca collection. Azzaro and Area, meanwhile, featured showgirl looks emphasizing silver shading and nighttime magic. For me, the idea of ​​going out or getting dressed is not so much a question of colors, but more of textures and fabrics: satins, silk and all that is shiny, explains Fioruccis Daniel Fletcher, whose recent show presented clothes ready for next summer. There are also indications that people are already buying for the post-Covid period. Investment bags have seen a sharp increase in demand since December and continue through January, including Brunello Cucinelli, Berluti, Bottega Veneta and Mtier, says Damien Paul, head of menswear at Matchesfashion. We are also seeing a strong reaction to men’s fine jewelry. Fashion has already started to reclaim fantasy as a design asset, says Ib. [Its] always optimistic and follows instinct and speculation towards the future. As designers, we respond to the world around us. Many have drawn parallels between the Covid pandemic and a century ago, during the Spanish flu of 1918. After World War I and one of the deadliest epidemics in history, we have experienced a decade of social freedom, creative expansion and economic recovery. Fashion remained pretty much still from fall 1918 to fall 1920 with almost no change in shape or novelty, says Jonathan Walford, curator at the Fashion History Museum. He says that in the era that followed, the rampant fashion of the 1920s reflected a society driven by hedonism and the desire to appear young. Instead of suits, men began to wear sportswear [with] caps plus four [trousers] and argyle sweaters. While the women wore oversized hats that slipped over their cropped hair and beaded, waistless and sleeveless dresses [which] gave them the impression of playing at dressing in their mother’s dresses. In our own Roaring Twenties, Ibi believes that the way we dress will be informed by a new sense of freedom. I think we’ll see a wider acceptance of how to dress for any occasion, he says, whether it’s wearing leggings and sneakers to the opera, or going to the office.

