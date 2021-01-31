Dublin exorcist priest believes COVID is dress rehearsal for kidnapping





A famous exorcist priest from Dublin has claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic is a “dress rehearsal” for the coming of the antichrist. Bro. Pat Collins, a renowned exorcist who appeared on Ireland’s Late Late Show, said the pandemic was like a trial of the “great tribulation” and said God was giving people an opportunity to change their lives. Bro. Collins says the past year has been a warning of the eternal damnation that awaits us if people do not behave properly. However, he stressed that God is giving people one last chance to regain their faith. He said God did not send the COVID-19 pandemic but allowed it to happen because he has used tribulations in the past to bring people back to religion. Bro. Collins, a Vincentian based in Blackrock, pointed to a speech he gave at the Divine Mercy conference in RDS in 2019 before the COVID-19 outbreak and said he gave a “prophetic” speech on what was going to happen. “Part of it was saying that there were very clear messages, reliable people, that tribulation was on its way and would not be brought about by God, it would be the result of human fallibility but God did. would use for divine purposes. and that it would be by means of retribution that it would challenge people and attempt to purify them, ” Bro. Collins told the Irish Catholic. He also said the devil was exploiting the Irish lack of faith to bring on a wave of fear and anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Calling attention to a study that places the Irish among the ‘most afraid’ of catching COVID-19 in Europe, Fr.Collins suggests that the ‘Evil One’ may be feeling panic in Ireland and is driving the fear of the Irish during the pandemic.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos