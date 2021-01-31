What’s next in Mens Couture?

Designer Jatin Malik is known to be the mastermind of an Indian menswear brand specializing in traditional-contemporary handcrafted tailoring. With the vision to change the landscape of menswear in India and around the world, it is seen and changing the status quo to put menswear on the same pedestal as womenswear.

We reached out to Malik to find out more about him and his brand.

How did you start the design?

The story goes back to my school days when I made some changes in my school uniform and some of my friends liked it and so I designed and modified their uniforms too. Although I was reprimanded by my class teacher and later by my principal also because of it (laughs), but that’s how my journey began. I was then in the eighth standard.

At the 11th standard, I would get fabrics and travel to different markets in Delhi, and have outfits sewn by my master Ji for my personal use. I started to organize the Dheri system where my friends and family used to buy my own used outfits and no matter how much money I made from it I bought more fabrics. It has become an endless process for years.

Now after all these years I can tell I was wired this way because it was the only thing I thought about, I still designed and created outfits from scratch.

2. Tell us a bit about your background in sewing?

For us artists, the biggest paradox in life would be that everything is easy for us. Despite the infamous perception, the trip was anything but easy. In 2015, I opened my Facebook page and started posting photos of my own clothes while working full time in a business. I didn’t have enough resources to hire a professional photographer or a model or even a film location for my outfits, so I modeled myself on the terrace of my rented apartment and the caretaker of my building or my vegetable vendor had the used to click on my photos.

I did this for a year and kept posting photos on social media. In July 2016 I decided to quit my job, in September 2016 I launched my first full-fledged collection and that’s how I started my journey.

3. Why did you focus only on men’s haute couture?

When I decided to launch my own brand, people thought I was crazy to focus only on the bride and groom in a bride-centric industry. The goal behind it all was to create something timeless for Grooms. I have often mentioned that I wanted to put the groom’s clothes on the same pedestal as the bridal clothes. I positioned myself as a wedding dressmaker because I felt there was a loop hole, no one was paying the groom’s wear, the attention it deserved and I wanted to do it. Fortunately, the industry and the market have accepted us as theirs. The crux of the matter is that if the bride goes to Sabyasachi for her wedding, the groom would come to Jatin Malik Couture, that’s the positioning.

4. What defines your silhouettes today and how are they different from your past collections?

The wedding industry has been very consistent in terms of wedding tailoring where two or three silhouettes and colors have ruled the party – Sherwanis, Bandhgala and Nehru Jackets being the key players.

When you think you are making a difference, you have to think differently. In 2019, when we presented traditional Indian clothing on an international platform at Fashionweek in Milan, we knew we had a great responsibility. That’s when we made some changes to our silhouettes. We have added a contemporary essence to traditional outfits. Our Nehru jackets evolved as Shrug sets, the Achkans evolved as contemporary open jackets. Besides the silhouettes, we are also among the first to incorporate the technique of hand painting not only in our Sherwanis, but also in Bandhgala, shrug sets and almost every other silhouette. We now have 6 different silhouettes and plan to add more to provide more options and style for Indian bride and groom.

5. Why is manual labor so important to your designs and what types of embellishments do your clothes wear?

It has often been heard that women or girls wear their mother’s or grandmother’s saris on their special days, but there is no such ritual for men. I want to start a similar legacy for men, where the Jatin Malik outfit is passed down and worn by generations. And you can’t make an outfit as timeless as by hand, because only by hand can you stay true to the soul of haute couture.

I am a process oriented designer. I love the process of creating designs from scratch, from weaving the fabric and dyeing the color to creating surface textures on the base to all the manual work we do. Jatin Malik Couture is a tribute to Indian handmade craftsmanship aimed at raising the foundations of craftsmanship higher in the Indian and global market. The embellishments we use in our products are a combination of various elements such as Dabka, Resham, 3D brass elements and organza leaves to give a more authentic look to Jatin Malik Couture outfit.

6. Who inspired you to start your journey as a designer?

I started from a very small town that never had a designer showroom and was extremely fascinated with the whole outfit design process. I used to go on my bike and get the monthly copy of magazines, just to see what new fashion outfits were created by top designers. I dreamed of going to their stores and looking at these wonderful dresses myself, but it was not possible in the city I lived in.

There was a lot going on for the brides but not much for the bride and groom. It was then that the whole concept of Mens Couture or Grooms wear struck me. This is what inspired me to reflect on this tangent and the rest is history.

7. Where do you see yourself in the next five years? What is your vision for the future?

I have a vision for this brand, a long-term vision. I think 5 years is a short time for this. As mentioned before, my vision is to create a legacy where a Jatin Malik outfit is passed down to generations and I want to work towards that. Moreover, India does not have a culture of fashion houses. Over the next 20 years, I want to make Jatin Malik Couture one of the biggest fashion houses in India, in categories ranging from wedding couture to ready-to-wear to fashion accessories, the all under one roof for different ages. different groups and cultures, not only in India but also around the world.

8. What sets the Jatin Malik brand apart from others in the industry?

My “why” of being in this industry is completely different from others and maybe that’s the reason that sets us apart because we don’t make clothes for money, it’s a by-product. With the love and passion I have for clothes and the joy I feel when making them, I want my clients to feel the same when wearing them. Again, the effort we put into designing an outfit, like using a “three-level embroidery process” where we paint a fabric by hand, create an artificial base through the texture. of the surface by hand, then placing Dabka, Resham and 3D brass elements to give a more authentic look to an outfit is what sets us apart from the crowd.

After five years in the industry and starting from scratch, now that people have started to recognize the brand as someone parallel to the biggest brands in the market, I cannot express in words what it feels like . I’m the same kid who used to go on my bike and buy the magazine just to see what they did new and now people compare me to the same veterans my story might end here and I would be happy. Fortunately, this is only the beginning and we still have a long way to go.

9.How do you describe Jatin Malik Couture in one sentence?

An Indian men’s ready-to-wear brand specializing in traditional-contemporary artisan sewing.