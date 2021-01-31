Damian Lillard wants Portland Trail Blazers to win in stunning fashion

The Portland Trail Blazers faced the Bulls on Saturday night. The game was too tight for comfort, but Damian Lillard dazzled with a spectacular performance.

Damian lillard scored early and often led the Portland Trail Blazers to a comfortable first half. Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen dissolved that impressive first-period lead as Chicago turned the Blazers’ double-digit lead to a two-point deficit in the closing seconds of the game.

The Blazers held a solid lead early in the second half and just needed to hold on. The team struggled to make it, however, and were almost the victim of a comeback.

Both offense and defense struggled in the second half, which led to the Bull’s resurgence. This pushed the Blazers into the backseat, where they had to go up a hill.

It’s no secret that the defense of the Blazers is in question. The lack of natural defensive ability on this list, coupled with recent injuries, doesn’t surprise him.

A similar statement can be made about the offense. Obviously, the team would take a step back without CJ McCollum but the hope was that the rest of the roster would come together and keep the team afloat.

It was nice to see quality games by Gary Trent Jr. and Its edges. Of course, the performance that stands out is that of Damian lillard (more on that later).

However, we must talk about the full game. Anfernee Simons and Robert covington were solid but not much more, while Carmelo Anthony was throwing punches like they were going out of fashion.

It’s far from the first game like the one Melo had, and it’s probably the last. No one expected him to be the Denver or New York star, but he took a notable step back.