The bridal trend gives new meaning to something borrowed

Rental sites and peer-to-peer lending platforms, such as Rotaro, My wardrobe HQ, For rent and By rotation, are on a mission to change the way people view their wardrobes. Each presents a full selection of designer pieces to borrow for a fraction of the original price and delivers them right to your door.

Brides who have been forced to navigate the fluctuating restrictions of the pandemic, many of whom were unable to attend IRL fitting appointments, have instead turned to renting outfits and accessories for their ceremonies. See this as a modern alternative to the borrowed tradition.

With so many weddings postponed or canceled, we’ve found that brides still want to celebrate their planned wedding day, either with an alternate celebration or a smaller wedding in town, Rotaro founder Georgie Hyatt told British. Vogue. However, apart from Covid, we’ve also noticed that brides’ priorities are changing. They value access more than home ownership, making renting a beautiful dress and saving thousands the smartest financial decision.

Below, 10 brides and future brides reflect on why they made the decision to rent their wedding outfits.

Anna hired at Rotaro for her wedding celebrations on the rooftops of London

I’m so glad I rented it made me feel so special. It was nice to wear something that I would never buy because I am so practical.

Anna borrowed a floral mini dress to tie in the back of Cecilie Bahnsen for his big day.

Katie plans to hire at My Wardrobe HQ for her Italian ceremony

Were planning a church wedding in England, but also hoped to have a party in Italy to celebrate once restrictions are lifted (fingers crossed). I am having an Emilia Wickstead dress made for our wedding in London (which I will rent later on My Wardrobe HQ), but I wanted to find something extraordinary to wear in Italy (without breaking the bank). My Wardrobe HQ is the perfect fit because it allows me to choose a selection of beautiful outfits at an affordable price and is also a more sustainable option than new shopping.

For the afternoon blessing, Katie chose to wear a Savannah Miller dress which has a sweetheart neckline. To celebrate the evening, she selected a Gucci lurex evening dress and for the sunday party on the beach, she will wear a silk jumpsuit Kalita.

Katarina borrowed from By Rotation for her lockdown ceremony

I absolutely love By Rotation! I first discovered this when I was planning a 30th surprise for my sister and had to hire options for her to wear them so that she wouldn’t be suspicious. I rented a stunning Versace dress for 36 for her, it stole the show! One of my favorite things is how charming all lenders are, I always message first and we discuss the best option whether by mail or by withdrawal. They are always so great and helpful.

With that in mind, I couldn’t use By Rotation for my wedding. Due to the lockdown it was very difficult to know if we could continue with our ceremony and we only received the confirmation two weeks before. All the stores were closed, but luckily I was able to rent my awesome handbag and coat for this special day. My Borrowed Something was such a special experience with the lenders who let me pick up the items a bit early so I could try everything.

Katarina borrowed an Isabelle Fox bag and a white coat from Goat.

Charlotte rented a dress from Rotaro for her wedding in London

As an avid fan and follower of Susie Cave, it was an easy choice opting for an iconic dress from The Vampires Wife. Susies pieces are spellbinding and romantic. The color scheme we had planned for our wedding was dark and opulent, so I really felt that this dress would have easily been part of the wedding day itself. Besides feeling fantastic, the Rotaros approach to sustainable fashion is something I can’t recommend enough.

Charlotte opted for a black lace dress that turns The Vampires Wife’s head for its celebrations.

Adelle rented something borrowed from By Rotation as an alternative to her

My family was supposed to travel across Australia to join us, but due to the Covid-19 travel bans they couldn’t. This meant that my something borrowed from my mother’s necklace would no longer be possible. My friends thought of the super creative idea of ​​getting my wedding bag from By Rotation as something borrowed instead. I found it to be so creative and the bag was exactly what I wanted!

Adelle chose a bag of pearly shrimp for her wedding.

Louise listed her wedding dress on By Rotation

I saw my dress first photographed in a magazine and told my best friend that I love to wear a dress like this to my wedding, and she said: well, why not this- there ?, So we went to Jenny Packham, and I instantly knew it was that one. It’s a beautifully cut dress that is so much fun to wear. These many shimmering sequins are sure to put a smile on your face. I love this dress and I could never sell it, but I also know that I will never wear it again either. It’s time for someone else to twinkle and twinkle down the aisle.

Louise bought her dress for 3500, which is now available for hire starting at 250 per day.

Gemma plans to rent from My Wardrobe HQ for her wedding

My fiancé Vince was really sick in 2019 and needed two surgeries to save his life. Fortunately, it does, and after last year’s treatment we are finally back to some sort of normalcy. Or, our new standard, so to speak. We got engaged in 2018 and at the time we were very happy to have a long engagement, but now after going through it all it changed our perspective on life and we didn’t want to wait for ourselves anymore. marry. Then came the lockdoom.

Earlier this year we received very good news that we have been approved for IVF. We decided that the bride and groom like to get married before they start IVF, it is one thing to get married without anyone but without drinking

I started to educate myself around Aberdeen about the dresses, the registrars, what we can do and if it was even possible. I had hoped that some of the bridal shops in Aberdeen would allow people to try before they buy or offer rental service, but that was not the case.

Recently a store informed me that they could sell me a dress based on a photo, but there was no return policy. Having never even tried on a wedding dress and not knowing what suits me, it was way too risky. I was starting to think that there was no point in trying to plan a wedding if I couldn’t even get the dress. Then I found my wardrobe HQ. I couldn’t believe all of the dresses on the rental website. So if life on lockdown and living in pajamas for a year hasn’t totally ruined my size, I hope a dress looks nice and I get a chance to experience the fun that do the other brides.

Emma chose to try a sleeveless ivory silk charmeuse dress cut on the bias by Savannah Miller, a strapless tulle dress by Cymbeline and a voluminous dress from Morilee.

Tatiana listed her wedding dress on By Rotation

If By Rotation existed at the time of my marriage, I certainly would have hired. A wedding dress is guaranteed to be the most expensive dress you will ever buy. Instead of spending countless hours on this dress you should be focusing on planning the rest of your wedding, there is so much to think about. And you can personalize your outfit with your hair, makeup, accessories, something old, new, borrowed, and blue.

Tatiana bought her dress for 10,000, which is now available for hire starting at 1,000 per day.

Elise chose to wear a textured dress by Cecilie Bahnsen for her intimate ceremony.

Elise borrowed from By Rotation for her intimate town hall ceremony

I loved being able to rent my dress for our little town hall wedding. We had originally planned our wedding in Italy for the summer, but for obvious reasons had to cancel and rethink. I never wanted to wear anything traditional, and I was also hoping to find something second hand. I love Cecilie Bahnsen, and I came across By Rotation about three weeks before the wedding day and loved this floating piece.

It’s such a great idea to be able to rent something so special, which can continue to be worn multiple times. I wore it with Cecilie Bahnsen sandals (even in the rain) and personalized earrings by my sister. Our day was perfect so simple yet so beautiful and intimate, with just a small handful of family and friends with us. On our way to summer 2021, I hope we can have our biggest party with everyone in Italy yet!

Naomi listed her wedding dress on By Rotation

My wedding dress has been hanging in my wardrobe for almost two years. While it has sentimental value, I am happy to praise it so that someone has the opportunity to feel the same way on their special day.

