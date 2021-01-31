Fashion
How trendy abayas are shedding their stigma on Saudi Arabia’s catwalks
Slipping on chic abayas from neck to toe, the models stroll in high heels around a swimming pool in a glittery fashion show staged in the most unlikely of places: Saudi Arabia.
High fashion displays are rare in the deeply conservative Muslim kingdom and have typically been restricted to women or avoided female models altogether, or even dresses hanging from drones.
But a private event in Riyadh last weekend, which showcased a new collection of abayas, a voluminous dress concealing the figure, opened to a small but mixed audience at a time when social restrictions are slowly being relaxed in the country.
Draped with shimmering embellishments, a half-dozen designs, mostly of Saudi or Saudi origin, featured the collection which sought to redefine the abaya as a stylish overcoat suitable not only for Muslims but women around the world.
Read more: From animal prints to lace, the first Arab men’s fashion week is a real adventure
“The stigma around the abaya and the hijab around the world, I wanted to change that,” said Saudi Princess Safia Hussein Guerras, a former model who designed the collection in collaboration with Belgian designer Christophe Beaufays.
“If I take it to a level of chic and acceptance … maybe our generation will (fully) embrace the abaya.”
While many view the abaya, which has been a mandatory public garment for Saudi women for decades, as a symbol of chastity and piety, feminists generally view it as a symbol of oppression.
The dress code was once fanatically enforced in the kingdom by the now disfigured religious police.
‘Fashionable’
In 2018, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a de facto ruler who has spearheaded a massive modernization campaign, said in an interview with a broadcaster. CBS that the dress was not compulsory in Islam, implying that the dress code could be relaxed.
But while it was announced the following year that it was not mandatory for foreigners, Saudi women are still required to wear the garment in public.
In a brewing cultural rebellion, however, the once-all-black garment is now reused in bright colors and many women leave their coats open in the front. Despite the risk of annoying arch-conservatives, a handful of daring Saudi women took the rebellion even further, they stopped wearing the abaya.
But Princess Safia, 50, said she hopes to make the garment ‘trendy’, a cross between tradition and modernity that mixes Arabic patterns and motifs with contemporary fabrics.
The designs would appeal to women of different cultures and religions who share views on “modesty and elegance,” said Beaufays, who is based in the kingdom and works for Jeddah-based Lomar, which designs “thobes.” traditional for men.
Liberalization campaign
The fashion show, unthinkable in the kingdom just four years ago, was organized at the residence of the Belgian ambassador to Saudi Arabia. It comes amid Prince Mohammed’s controversial drive to shed his country’s ultra-conservative image by allowing cinemas, mixed concerts and sporting extravagances.
But despite the liberalization campaign, the organization of the event appeared to be bogged down by government bureaucracy. Two sources close to the organizers said Saudi authorities initially refused to grant the Belgian embassy permission to host the show.
There has been no public comment from the authorities or the Belgian Embassy. After heated diplomatic wrangling, the show was finally allowed to go ahead, the sources said.
Read more: Hijab-wearing model Halima Aden opens up and explains why she quit
The event toasted the elegant abayas, which Princess Safia says will go on sale in the kingdom. There was barely an abaya in public view, however, which was limited to around three dozen people amid the coronavirus pandemic, including members of the Saudi royal family, diplomats and social media influencers.
Despite the small crowd, the show marked some progress over previous fashion events.
In April 2018, Jean Paul Gaultier and Roberto Cavalli were the headliners of the kingdom’s very first Arab Fashion Week, a women-only event that excluded not only men, but cameras as well. And in June 2018, a video of dresses floating in the air, suspended from drones, during a fashion show in the city of Jeddah on the Red Sea went viral on social media.
It has been widely ridiculed as a “ghost show,” with online comments peppered with ghost emojis. AFP
