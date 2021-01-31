Men’s hoops shot by Sun Devils

For the fourth game in a row, Stanford men’s basketball (10-6, 6-4 Pac-12) found themselves with at least three double-digit players, but the Cardinals’ offensive efforts were not enough to defeat a Arizona State determined (6-8, 3-5 Pac-12) on Saturday. In a quick loss, Stanford fell to the Sun Devils 79-75.

The Cardinal entered the contest in search of his first Arizona school sweep since the 2003-04 season, but the Sun Devils made it clear from the opening seconds that a Stanford victory wouldn’t come easily. Arizona States first-year forward Marcus Bagely put the Sun Devils on the shelf in just 16 seconds with a bucket beyond the arc.

Familiarly, the Stanford attack was slower to wake up; a pair of free throws from senior forward Oscar da Silva followed the Bagelys’ long-range throw barely 30 seconds later, but the Cardinals only made points until junior forward Jaiden Delaire marks a jump with 18:02 to go before half-time. Delaires’ shot proved to be the spark Stanford needed and fueled a 10-2 run that put the Cardinal up to a 14-7 lead.

The Sun Devils responded with a 12-2 run of their own, led by four points per play from team chief goaltender Remy Martin and highly regarded first-year goaltender Josh Christopher. Martin continued to wreak havoc on the Cardinal defense throughout the first 20 minutes; With a 5v8 shot and a 4v5 foul line, Martin topped his team’s offensive stats at the half with 15 points to his name.

On the Stanford side of the action, Delaire, da Silva and first-year goaltender Noah Taitz had eight points each on a 3-for-6 shot individually before the break, but that wasn’t enough to keep the Sun Devils from dying. ‘stretch their lead to six. At the half of it or in the middle.

A crucial challenge for both teams in the first 20 minutes was the three-point shot. Stanford had 0 of 7 long-range attempts while Arizona managed to sink just 2 of 10, one being Bagelys’ opening bucket and the second being Martins the night’s triple. The Sun Devils tried to compensate elsewhere on the pitch, shooting 15-33, while Stanford relied on a perfect 14-for-14 first-half record at the charity strip just to keep the home team within easy reach of hand.

Shooting bouts open aside, the Cardinal has been plagued with turnovers, committing 13 before the break and seven more by the time the last buzzer sounded. In each of the five games before Saturday’s action, Stanford committed the crime 15 times or less.

In the first half, our inexperience and lack of depth at guard posts showed it, head coach Jerod Haase said of the challenges facing the team. But I also thought we had made some adjustments and talked about some things at halftime that had helped.

In the second half I was very proud of the team and how they fared overall and how they really executed the game plan the best they could, Haase added.

The second half saw the continuation of Stanford’s recent offensive trend: Delaire and da Silva dominate. The pair collected 13 and 10 points in the second half, respectively, with the two remaining perfect on the foul line scoring 6 for 6 and 4 for 4. Da Silva also had six rebounds in the final 20 minutes to carry. his night total at 11 and record his fifth double-double of the season.

Taitz and first year goalie Michael OConnell topped Delaire and da Silva’s performances with double-digit counts of their own Taitz sinking 13 and OConnell adding 12 on the night.

Seeing large numbers of da Silva is nothing out of the ordinary given that the senior leads the Pac-12 conference on average points per game (19.5), but Delaires to climb to the top of Cardinal statistics is relatively recent and in light of numerous absences from the Stanford list.

Senior guard Daejon Davis and junior guard Bryce Wills both suffered injuries earlier this month that kept them sidelined for several games; Davis was initially injured on Dec.19 before returning for the teams’ trip to the Mountain States, but has been out of the roster again since Stanford’s fight with UCLA on Jan.23. Wills has been out of service since Jan. 4 with a knee injury. Since January 4, Delaire has doubled his scoring average from 6.2 points per game on January 2 to 12.6 after Saturday’s game.

While Davis and Wills’ absence may have given Delaire time to thrive and establish himself as a serious offensive threat, it has also provided Arizona State with plenty of scoring opportunities, given Davis and Wills are largely considered two of the best defenders of the conference perimeter. . Five Sun Devils took advantage of the circumstances and finished in double digits, with 23 points from Martin leading Arizona State and helping send Stanford home with a loss.

The Cardinal is now returning to the Stanford campus to play at USC Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT. It will mark the teams’ first real home game of the 2020-21 season following the recent lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County that previously banned contact sports.

