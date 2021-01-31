Dogs dress up for the day at the park | Local





Bows and barks, yips and howls echoed through Fort Wayne Parkway Park on Saturday afternoon as some of the town’s primo puppies showed up to show off their winter outfit. Amber the German Shepherd / blue heel mix preferred to dress in camouflage, to complement the cold weather clothes of its owner Kayana Krueckeberg. “She has a gray hoodie, but it’s her favorite sweater,” said the Decatur resident. Casey the boxer wore his Green Bay Packers jersey, helping his new handler soothe his grief for last weekend’s ill-fated loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pete Rosselot of Fort Wayne said he recently inherited the dog after his brother died and decided he needed a bit of practice to socialize. “I promised him I would take the dog,” said Rosselot, who did not have a dog at the time of his brother’s death but had dogs at other times in his life. Saturday afternoon was touted as an opportunity for area residents to dress their dogs in their favorite sweaters or other outdoor gear and meet and greet each other in the city’s new park. Andi Douthitt, program coordinator for Riverfront Fort Wayne, said there was no agenda for the event, which was part of this year’s Winterval – no parade, no awards, except in a Facebook contest. It was “just a chance to go out and take a picture” with an ice-cream image of Chase, one of the canine heroes from the cartoon “Paw Patrol,” she says, and to befriend d other dog lovers. The event, the second dog-related event in the park, drew at least 30 dogs and more than 70 people, Douthitt said. Another dog-focused event, Doggie Dress-Up Day, is slated for April 3. “It’s more for evening wear: tuxedos, dresses, things like that,” she says. If there was a contest category for the best designer look, the title might have gone to Rick Miller and his dog Reacher, a striking black and gray poodle wearing an Eddie Bauer fair-Isle patterned sweater. “Reacher the Party Poodle,” said Miller, who lives in nearby Superior Lofts and often walks the dog in Promenade Park. “This is our meeting place,” Miller said. Mackenzie Billington, with her husband, Matt, left Bern with their three children and two dogs, Coco and Scout. Tiny Coco, not much bigger than a Chihuahua, is still a puppy, she says. The dog is a husky and pomeranian mix, with striking blue eyes and caramel and brown fur. The dog is so young that he has no costumes yet, Billington said. Coco’s gray sweater was borrowed from Billington’s 5-month-old daughter Beckett. “It’s actually a cat on the front,” Billington said. “It’s hilarious, isn’t it?” [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos