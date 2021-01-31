Happy Basketball Brand: Georgia Men’s Basketball Gets Back on Track with 71-61 Win over Ole Miss | Sports

After an 81-71 win over Ole Miss on Saturday, the Georgia men’s basketball team’s last two weeks have been difficult to assess.

It started with back-to-back wins over Ole Miss on the road and then Kentucky at the Stegeman Coliseum. It was the Bulldogs’ first victory over the Wildcats since 2013. Georgia followed the two season-changing wins with two equally significant losses. The first was a disconcerting loss to Florida at home, as head coach Tom Crean has said, followed by a life-changing beating in South Carolina.

Georgias’ offense hit an all-time low against the Gamecocks as they shot 32 percent from field and 4-on-25 from behind the arc. And when Georgia struggles on the offensive side, it affects the intensity and attention to detail on the defensive side. This is how the Bulldogs gave up 83 points to a struggling South Carolina.

Heading into Saturday against the Rebels, Georgia shot 15 for 65 (23.1%) on 3 points in their previous three games. Nowhere to go but upstairs, right? Correct. The Bulldogs have followed a dismal shooting performance over the past 10 days with an effective outing against Ole Miss, going 9 for 18 behind the arc and 26 for 47 (55.3%) overall.

Sahvir Wheeler said during the virtual post-match press conference that hitting 3 points does nothing but open other avenues for the offense. The freedom on offense also got the Bulldogs to the free throw line where they only managed 10 of their 20 attempts (Wheeler missed eight of his 11). Despite his shortcomings on the free throw line, Wheeler was happy with the win and would return to the gym to work on his shot.

It’s a great team victory, said Wheeler. Even though we didn’t do any free throws we kind of made up for that with the 3 points and by sharing the ball and getting everyone involved, you know how to play a good brand of basketball.

The cheerful and energetic style of basketball on the attacking side has manifested itself across the field, where Crean believes his team have thrived. Ole Miss was 23 for 64 (35.9%) on the court and 2 for 13 (15.4%) on 3 points.

There were some missed free throws and the Rebels managed 23 offensive rebounds that resulted in 17 second chance points, but Georgia showed up in key moments where they failed in previous games. When Ole Miss reduced Georgias’ lead to three points with about nine minutes remaining, the Bulldogs responded by holding them back to just eight points the rest of the way to complete their third conference win of the season.

“We just need to have that confidence,” Crean said in a virtual post-match press conference. “But I think when the ball moves like that, when bodies move like that, it gives us a chance. I think about what we need to keep: understand the importance of defense, our ability to change defenses, our ability to stick to a game plan.

Despite the victory, Crean knows there are several areas for improvement for her team as they reach halfway through the conference schedule. What Crean wishes he could control the most is consistency, which is hard to find in the COVID-19 era where he has said he has 27 games postponed or canceled for the Saturday slate.

Despite the tough times when nothing is guaranteed, Crean wants his players to focus on what they can actually control. With three conference teams under .500 at Auburn, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M the next on the schedule, there are plenty of opportunities ahead.

They have a very good life, don’t they? They go to the University of Georgia, they play SEC basketball, but it’s tough, Crean said. “It’s tough for everyone and it’s tough for student athletes, but we just have to keep building our endurance, mentally and physically, and understand that we don’t have much room for error though. we don’t. “