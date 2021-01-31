Angelina Jolie looks stylish in a white dress and trench coat while shopping with her daughter Zahara

Angelina Jolie is currently in the middle of a custody battle with ex Brad Pitt over visitation rights for five of their six children.

On Saturday, the 45-year-old actress was seen shopping with their daughter Zahara, 16, in Los Angeles as they hit a Nordstrom.

For the mother-daughter outing, Jolie looked effortlessly elegant in a white linen dress and trench coat as they enjoyed retail therapy.

Shopping trip: Angelina Jolie, 45, looks classic in a white dress and trench coat as she steps out with daughter Zahara, 16, on a shopping spree in Los Angeles amid her battle for the custody with ex Brad Pitt

The evil actress walked out of the department store wearing an ankle-length dress and a pair of white kitten heel sandals.

She layered with a classic coat and draped a white Dior bag over her shoulder, as she carried a bag full of clothes.

Jolie was masked for the outing and sported her iconic brown braids.

Zahara stayed casual in jeans and a black blouse with a pair of black Air Jordans on her feet as they spent one-on-one time together.

Quality time: The evil actress spent some quality time with her daughter as they hit a Nordstrom, both emerging with a bag full of things

The duo were seen walking towards a black SUV as a handsome bodyguard helped them with their purchases.

The exit comes amid a protracted custody battle for Zahara, Pax, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12, with Pitt and Jolie also trying to finalize their divorce after two years of marriage .

Angelina filed for absolution from their marriage in 2016, stating in a June 2020 interview with Vogue Indiathat it was for “the well-being of my family”, adding that “it was the right decision”.

It was reported at the time that Pitt engaged in an alcohol-fueled violent screaming match with Jolie, prompting his eldest son Maddox, 19, to stand up for his mother.

Jolie was granted temporary custody of the six children, and Brad was granted access in the presence of a court-appointed therapist.

Fiercely protective: Jolie is currently at war with Pitt over custody of five of their six children after being granted temporary full custody of them during Pitt’s divorce petition – which has yet to be finalized – in 2016

In 2018, a court ruled in Brad’s favor after he alleged that Angelina was preventing children from having a meaningful relationship with him. He received temporary summer care which allowed him to spend time with the children without Jolie being present.

She then alleged this summer that he hadn’t paid ‘significant’ child support for over a year, with Pitt retorting that he loaned Angelina $ 8 million and gave $ 1.8 million additional for invoices.

The custody trial was due to start in November 2018, but the two reached an agreement instead, with AND stating that it was in the best interests of the children and eliminated the need for a trial.

Pitt was granted less than 50% custody of the children despite the desire for equal shared custody, which prompted him to continue to fight for what he saw fit in another lawsuit.

Ongoing battle: Pitt was less than happy to be granted less-than-equal shared custody of their children, prompting him to sue Jolie in October in hopes of getting 50/50.

The couple were deemed “ legally single ” in April 2020, but the statute has not finalized the divorce or custody battle.

Brad continues to seek joint custody with a trial that has been scheduled for October, as he compiled a list of more than 20 witnesses to strengthen his case.

The couple had already decided that Maddox was not a custody issue and could decide when they wanted to see Brad as he was no longer a minor.

Many details of the trial have been kept under wraps, although a ruling was supposed to be expected at their next trial which was scheduled for December 21.

Pitt is said to have spent Christmas Eve with their three biological children Knox, Shiloh and Vivienne.