How to make any boring wardrobe more stylish

It is not that difficult to dress well. Especially if you steer clear of trends and have classic pieces in your wardrobe. Consider a well-fitting suit or a good pair of shoes.

But it can also get boring to wear the same things over and over again. So how do you keep your basics from looking boring? Keep reading here at Men’s Fashion Ireland for our tips that will help you inject much-needed fun into your wardrobe.

Swap your shoes

If you don’t know how to start styling, start from scratch. In other words, your shoes. Invest in a pair of Derbies or minimalist sneakers.

Even if you step out of your comfort zone, you don’t take a big leap. This is because you can keep the rest of your outfit more grounded. Not only will everyone notice the shoes, but it can be a great way to add some well-earned interest to your look.

And your formal / casual outfits

It can be heartwarming to wear the same pieces over and over because we know they work and look good. However, it’s also an easy way to get stuck in a style rut. Fortunately, this is an easy fix.

If you find that you go for the same sneakers, replace them with a pair of derbies or moccasins. Not only can they look great with casual items in your wardrobe, but they also pair well with formal pieces. You can also trade in your trusted bomber jacket for a deconstructed blazer.

Brighten up your knits

In recent years, men’s fashion has shifted into the realm of bolder designs and breathtaking pieces. As a result, graphic designs and pops of color are very trendy.

But if you’re afraid to embrace the bolder side of menswear, don’t be. It’s okay to start small. Wild prints can easily be incorporated into your existing wardrobe with your knits. A brightly colored sweater can be the centerpiece of your outfit. Especially with wardrobe basics like black skinny jeans.

Throw in some kinds of shapes

Mix things up with wide leg pants or an oversized shirt. It can be difficult to navigate if you’re skinny, so just start with a t-shirt and go from there. The beauty of playing with different shapes is that it allows you to step out of your comfort zone. If you are going oversized on top, be sure to keep the bottom slim. And vice versa. It’s a good way to keep your outfit balanced.

Play with color

If you find that your palette is limited with tones of black, navy, or gray, consider this a blank canvas to work with.

One of the easiest ways to add life to a boring wardrobe is to use color. Jewel tones work best with your basics, and pastels scream whatever pops out. However, if they’re too bold for you, level up with burgundy, olive, or camel. But, to avoid looking too crazy, try to stick with a bright color.

