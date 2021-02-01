Mode of the opening day: explained

There is no doubt that the inauguration of 46e President Joseph R. Biden has been a historic day, but what has caught the international attention of onlookers is the fashion of the day – and the statements they have made. From President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to Vice President Kamala Harris to Lady Gaga, the meaning of what everyone was wearing took center stage.

President Joe biden

In true American style, President Joe Biden arrived on Capitol Hill for the dedication ceremony wearing a navy suit designed by Ralph Lauren, a fashion house that has represented the American dream since its launch in the 1960s. Lauren, who served in the United States Army for two years, was born in the Bronx to parents of Jewish immigrants from Belarus. Since then, the brand has grown into one of the largest fashion companies to date with over $ 1 billion in revenue. Lauren has dressed political figures for the past 54 years in business, from Nancy Reagan to George W. Bush to Michelle Obama and so on.

President Bidens’ hopeful inaugural address aligned perfectly with the story behind his dress for the occasion, saying: Together we will write an American history of hope, not fear. Oneness, not division. Of light, not of darkness. A story of decency and dignity, love and healing, greatness and goodness. Let it be history that guides us. The story that inspires us and the story that tells the ages to come that we have answered the call of history.

Vice President Kamala Harris

With each of her outfits throughout the opening day, Vice President Kamala Harris made a statement. Pulling on a camel-colored coat from designer Kerby Jean-Raymond de Pyer Moss at the morning memorial service for the lives lost to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Harris represented the message Jean-Raymond has long been sending on the runway. His collection, American, Also, addressed the erasure of black narratives in popular culture according to Vogue. The determined designer also made headlines in September 2020 for his efforts to collect personal protective equipment (PPE) and awarded $ 50,000 in grants to small businesses affected by COVID-19.

Later that day, Vice President Harris arrived at the ribbon cutting ceremony wearing her signature pearls and a purple monochrome head-to-toe number, dress and coat designed by black designer Christopher John Rogers. The look is thought to be a not-so-subtle nod to the suffragist National Womens Party organization. In a 1913 newsletter, they wrote that purple is the color of loyalty, steadfastness in purpose, unwavering steadfastness in a cause.

In addition to its representation of women’s rights, the color purple may also have been a recognition of Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to the United States Congress in 1968 and the first black woman to run for president in 1972.

Following the dedication ceremony, Vice President Harris wore a black sequined dress and tuxedo coat designed by Sergio Hudson to the “Celebrating America” event held at the Lincoln Memorial. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Hudson explained, we’ve kept the silhouette very structured and tailored, because that’s who the vice president is. He went on to say: But liquid glitter gives her glamor and shine, because her influence and the way she breaks down barriers is a light to many of us. She shines so that we can all shine.

In the same interview, Hudson said he hadn’t seen an African-American designer who had built a legacy brand, and that he wasn’t ashamed to say that I wanted to be. This is what I want to do.

As Vice President Harris is the first woman and the first Black and South Asian American to hold the post, she stood up for black designers in every outfit on a day that will go down in history.

First Lady Dr Jill Biden

The first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, like Vice President Harris, was ready and manifested historic moments through her outfit. At the morning COVID-19 memorial service, the first lady wore a purple coat and dress designed by Jonathan Cohen, a new generation of American designers who champion sustainability and responsible design, according to Vogue. The sustainable designer is part of President Bidens’ plans for a more sustainable United States. The dress and mask worn by Biden were made from scraps of fabric from Studio Cohens. The deep purple color recalled on suffragettes, but more poignant, is what you get when red and blue are mixed together.

At the dedication ceremony, Dr Biden wore a monochrome aqua blue outfit with a matching mask designed by American designer Markarian, led by Alexandra ONeill. In a statement, Markarian said the color blue was chosen for the coins to signify confidence, confidence and stability. Like Cohen, Markarian takes pride in his enduring efforts in the fashion world. According to Vanity Fair, every Markarian garment is made to order to reduce waste.

In the evening, at the “Celebrating America” event at the Lincoln Memorial, the first lady emerged in an all-white coat and dress, each delicately embroidered with the federal flowers of each state. Uruguayan sustainable designer and friend of Dr Biden Gabriela Hearst said in an interview with It that inspiration was unity and that the symbol blossomed to represent this message are the federal flowers of each state and territory of the United States of America. She explained that the Delaware flower is positioned at the level of the First Lady’s heart, from there all the other flowers branch out.

In addition to the oneness message, Hearst told Elle she made sure to include something close to the First Lady’s passion for teaching. Inside the mantle, representing Dr Biden’s vocation and lifelong service as an educator is hand embroidery on the lining with a quote from Founding Father Benjamin Franklin, Tell Me and I Forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.

Since the inauguration, Dr Biden has said she will continue to teach while balancing her duties as First Lady of the United States. She will be the first lady to continue her career while serving in the White House.

Former first lady Michelle Obama and former Secretary of State & ffirst lady Hillary Clinton

Former First Lady Michella Obama made a striking appearance alongside former President Barack Obama at the ribbon cutting ceremony in an outfit designed by Sergio Hudson. Similar to Vice President Harris, Obamas’ formal dress consisted of a monochrome purple except for a dark shade of brown. Obama is familiar with Hudson’s work, having worn his designs several times in the past. The former first lady is known for her tradition of wearing clothes from young, emerging black designers and Hudson is no exception.

Former Secretary of State and former First Lady Hillary Clinton also wore all purple, a shade similar to Vice President Harris. The Clinton outfit was designed by Ralph Lauren. The different shades of purple worn at the ceremony echoed a call for unity and reflected women’s suffrage.

Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman

Amanda Gorman, 22, made history at the inaugural ceremony as the youngest inaugural poet in US history. Her red headband and bright yellow Prada coat – what she said in an interview with Vogue It was a nod to Jill Biden, who had previously praised her for wearing yellow on another occasion – caught the attention of many, but it was her jewelry that stood out the most. Her ring, branded Of Rare Origin, was a birdcage that reportedly paid tribute to poet laureate and civil rights activist Maya Angelous I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings. This ring was a gift to Gorman from Oprah Winfrey, who also sent gifts for Angelou to wear for his speech at Bill Clintons’ inauguration in 1993.

Lady Gaga & Jennifer Lopez

Opening ceremony singers Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez also had outfits that made statements. Lady Gaga, invited to launch the ceremony with her interpretation of the national anthem, wore a Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress paired with a large golden dove brooch. The star took to Twitter on the day of the event, sharing a photo of a dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with one another. She also tweeted before singing, stating that her intention is to acknowledge our past, heal our present and be passionate about our future where we work together with love.

Lopez wore an all-white Chanel outfit in the signature color paired with the Women’s Suffrage movement. Singing This Land is Your Land at the inauguration, her outfit echoed the stance taken by many women in Congress during Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, a message of solidarity.

The fashion moments that took place on the opening day are just a first glimpse of what’s to come over the next four years.

Photo courtesy of Associated Press