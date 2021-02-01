Polk’s sixth grader combines love of golf and fashion sense with the Birdies Before Boys clothing line – PolkSports

Andy Rhinehart | January 31, 2021

Whistling pitch as she made her way to a junior golf tournament, Addie Buss had more than birdies and bogeys occupying her thoughts.

Nine-year-old and a student at Tryon Elementary, Buss had a growing sense of style in addition to her developing golf skills, and that turned out to be a problem – there were few options beyond holding a standard golf to marry these two passions.

She interrupted her thoughts to express this frustration. Her travel companions, all close family members, suggested that the best way to resolve the dilemma would be for Buss herself to solve it.

“So I decided to take it in my own hands and do it,” Buss said.

About two years later, that discussion spawned Birdies Before Boys, a golf-themed clothing line designed for women young and old. The inventory currently consists of T-shirts with slogans such as “Peace, Love and Birdies” and “My Scores Are Low But My Standards Are High” as well as a hoodie with the slogan of the same name. business.

Birdies Before Boys is nowhere near what you might expect from a pre-teen with an idea. There is a website, birdiesbeforeboys.com. There is a Facebook page. There is a marketing plan.

At the center of it all is Buss, now a sixth-grade student at Polk County Middle School, who had first-hand insight into the ups and downs of entrepreneurship to make his vision a reality.

“My mom took me through all the steps to start a business,” Addie Buss said. “I had to get an LLC, register my business name and all the not-so-fun things about starting your own business.”

“She did a great job doing it, but she had to learn the whole business,” said Lindy Buss, Addie’s mom. “She went through everything to get her LLC. She registered her trademark. She met people to open her bank accounts and all that sort of thing.

All photos of Addie Buss courtesy of Lindy Buss

Addie Buss had some of her shirts on hand at the start of 2020. And that could’ve been the end of the story – she could’ve worn those shirts, had a few oohs and aahs at tournaments, called it a day and no one would. have predicted the opposite.

But dreams rarely go away slowly, and Addie Buss has a lot.

“I just thought that if I wanted to wear fun T-shirts everyone would probably love them too,” Addie Buss said. “Also, I’ve wanted to be a famous fashion designer for as long as I can remember, so that seems like a good first step.”

Addie was able to rely on her mother for the website photography as well as for help starting the business. But the steps taken to get Birdies Before Boys up and running have been far from a “Mom, can you do that?” effort.

“She was nine when she got the idea, so the fact that she didn’t give up and just persevered and decided that was what she was going to do is really cool,” said said Lindy Buss. “(On that car ride) we started talking about it, and she actually found the name and we bought her domain name in the car on our way to a tournament. So it was a fun thing to watch unfold.

Perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Addie had followed through on his vision. She is now six years into her golfing career, more than half of her life, and has remained devoted to the game since her first swings.

“I started playing when I was five,” Addie said. “My first coach, (former Bright’s Creek pro Jessie Stewart) made a point of always letting me know that the most important thing in golf is to have fun. And that has always been fun for me.

“I also like being able to play with my friends. And that it’s more of a competition with me than anyone else when I’m there.

The next big step for Birdies Before Boys is at the end of March at Bright’s Creek Intercollegiate, a two-day tournament expected to include a number of college girls’ teams. Buss plans to showcase her clothes at a player trunk show, a step she hopes will lead to selling her clothes in professional stores.

“It will be really neat,” Lindy Buss said of the trunk show. “But, really, it was fun watching her do what she wanted to do.”

Addie Buss, meanwhile, keeps a cool head on the show and possible future growth. She has a business to run, after all.

Yet when she looks at the website and the shirts, she can’t help but smile.

“I am very proud of them,” she said.