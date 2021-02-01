Post Malone’s ‘Imperial’ haircut is the hottest trend in men’s grooming





Post Malone is one of the music industry’s most unlikely success stories… As well as an unlikely male style icon. The vibrato-drenched rapper and singer / songwriter is easily one of the most popular hip-hop artists in the world. Covered in head-to-toe tattoos and notoriously a very dirty dude, Post Malone (real name Austin Post) also has one of the world’s most unique fashion senses – equally at home in a western style suit and cowboy hat as he in baggy streetwear and slides. Hell, the dude even has his own collaboration with Crocs. Speaking of collaborations with the brand, his latest also revealed a new look for the 25-year-old Texan. Posting to Instagram to promote the energy drink brand Monster, Post showed off a new ‘Caesar cut’ hairstyle, large gothic earrings and a Saint Laurent leather jacket while relaxing in the glow of a recording studio. It’s a surprisingly mature and dapper look for the sometimes very childish rapper – and reveals just how cool that once-maligned haircut is getting once again. The Caesar cut, named after the favorite look of ancient Roman emperors (but more commonly rocked by “ roadmen ” and rascals across the Atlantic) has seen a brief revival of style in the years. 90s, when she was rocked by celebrities like George Clooney and, rather appropriately, Eminem – another ridiculously famous white rapper. In recent years, however, the Caesar cut has been ditched, with the hairstyling’s most famous proponent being Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Zuck’s version of the cut is notoriously gruesome, with the billionaire even publicly roasted by a US congresswoman for his questionable style, Mashable reports. RELATED: I Got Brad Pitt’s ‘Fight Club’ Haircut and Now I Deeply Regret It But Post’s new hairstyle isn’t a “Zuck cut.” Instead, it’s a master class on how to perform the Caesar cut correctly. It frames her face nicely, doesn’t expose the forehead too much, and has a nice blended edge. Post’s well-cut facial hair compliments the haircut nicely, too: it makes it look young, but not boyish, which is the big trap the Caesar cut can fall into (example: Zuck). While Post’s large number of facial tattoos mean he’s unlikely to even be mistaken for a schoolboy, regardless of which follicles he swings … While he appeared on a handful of singles last year – like Justin Bieber Forever and Ozzy Osbourne It’s a raid – Post hasn’t released any new music since their 2019 album Hollywood bleeding. Instead, it seems he’s focused on his haste side, making wine: he recently announced that his successful rosé brand, Maison No.9, is now available in the UK. Fingers crossed, it’s also coming Down Under (and that we might see some new music from him in 2021). Read more







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos