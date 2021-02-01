The era of fashion and art co-branding takes center stage in 2021

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 20: In this image posted on January 21, a model walks the runway during … [+] the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall / Winter 2021-2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2021 in Paris. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for ABA) Getty Images for ABA



In the clothing industry, there are many forms of co-branding such as ingredient, same company, national to local, joint venture and finally multiple sponsor co-branding. In short, co-branding activity is a marketing strategy that merges multiple brand names into a strategic alliance based on a good or service that aligns with both brands. More importantly, a successful fashion / art co-branding partnership has many times a strategy to build brand awareness as well as sales by simultaneously inviting consumers to experience the rich brand culture that grows together. Plain and simple, it’s a hybrid. Specifically, it’s a hybrid that can sing multiple times for millions (if not billions!) Of dollars.

When I talk about brand partnerships within the apparel industry, I am referring to several types of brand collaborations. Today, luxury fashion and master artists are aligning more than ever with the vibes of co-branding. For example in October 2020, Louis Vuitton collaborated with six major international artists to bring their craftsmanship and their creative visions to well-known houses. Nasturtiums bag. The iconic French luxury brand and the capital powerhouse of global fashion powerhouse LVMH have created temporary artist residencies in cosmopolitan cities around the world.

Despite the distinctive differences between clothing and art, the reinterpreted works of artists are very popular and are now symbolically reinvented for today’s consumers who love limited edition pieces created by a handful of the best. luxury fashion brands relevant today.

Today, both millennials and millennials have developed their entrepreneurial spirit to tackle the new consumer base. One of these artists is Look for one. At 28, Seek One has managed to take their brand to the next level in art and co-branding. In a supersaturated art business, what helped him become popular was his unique style of mixed media art. In fact, it is this form of artwork that has helped him develop a connection with today’s top musicians, athletes and celebrities, who have all commissioned his works.

His journey as a contemporary street artist began with his passion for photography and graffiti art. More importantly, the art of graffiti has co-branded in lucrative partnerships with fashion houses as consumers witness an increase in streetwear from sunny California shores to the catwalks of Dior, Louis Vuitton and Raf simmons.

With a little encouragement for his advisers, he set out to exhibit in several galleries in Philadelphia and New York. In addition, Seek One has posted their works on the various social media platforms to maintain and grow their business to the global audience. Not long after, prominent art galleries began to take notice, which helped advance his career path. So he left the garage where he had worked for many years and moved into a 1200 square foot studio and went full speed ahead.

To describe Find one work of and art and fashion alignment, I would describe it as unique descriptive images that are quite often placed over splashes of bright color with an added dose of defined dripping lines giving an air of movement.

Plus, there are wood panels wrapped in period newspapers and magazines, acrylics, oils and resin, all add to its unique style. The type of lamination takes endless amounts of time and precision. Most important. the artwork involves a eagle eyed taking into account how the image will individually exit the artwork or merge while being part of the overall painting process.

He enjoys working with galleries and collectors who see his pieces as timeless images that anyone can connect with. His orders allow him to work directly with the customer on the size of the piece, the color and then trust his style to finish a unique piece. This is the most important factor in aligning with fashion consumers who want to own a work of art.

Speaking of co-branding, the first big attention he received was from the famous rapper Quavo of the group Migos. Before he knew it, celebrities, fashion designers and even NBA athletes were all interested in his work.

Currently, Seek Ones’ works are on display in top art galleries from Aspen to Palm Beach to New York City and the chic international playground for the rich and famous, the Hamptons! His art was featured in Art Basel as well as Market Art & Design in the Hamptons, which quickly led to the birth of fashion co-branding proposals.

This young painter / entrepreneur aims to expand into new markets through galleries, strategic partnerships and collaborations.

I recently had the privilege of speaking with artist Seek One about how he works with collectors on custom artwork with specific laser focus size, colors and images, why as an artist he treats his work like a business – crucial for success in today’s world and why when it comes to luxury fashion he sees it as constantly evolving – have a Street performers are drawn to high-end street clothes such as Saint Laurent, Amiri, Chrome Hearts & White!

Joseph De Acetis: Talk to Forbes about your unique form of style in mix-media art that has led you to connect with a handful of popular musicians, athletes, and celebrities.

Look for one: My style has a unique mix of graffiti and bright colors that have been popular with young people. Then the twist of iconic pop culture icons that resonated with an older demographic. Together, this mix of artistic styles has attracted collectors from all over.

My collectors also love being able to work directly with me to design the perfect piece for their home. I work with many collectors on custom works that focus on details like size, certain colors, and specific images. My work is all done from scratch, starting with handcrafted wood panels to custom epoxy finishes. Together, we are able to make their idea a reality by mixing their vision and my unique style.

JD: How does menswear play an important role for an artist in the dressmaking business to be successful?

SO: When it comes to fashion I see it the same way as art, both take a long time to design and produce. Both are also constantly evolving. As a street artist there is a certain style that I have fallen into, I have become drawn to high end street clothes in recent years. Brands like Saint Laurent, Amiri, Chrome Hearts, Theory & Off White are all part of my daily rotation. Not only is this style comfortable, but it can be accepted for almost any occasion I want.

JD: What makes your work unique both in creativity and in the way you promote it?

SO: I promote my work in traditional and non-traditional ways. My bread and butter are Instagram, my gallery partners and the press. These three elements are absolutely essential to the management of my business, I think they give me the most visibility with all audiences.

From a creative perspective, I have come up with a few strategies that have excelled in my exposure. Partnering with international hotel and restaurant groups like Kimpton and LDV put my art in the spotlight. From staging restaurants to creating custom designs, I have helped bring my art to new audiences in a non-traditional way. As an artist I treat my work like a business, being an entrepreneur is essential to be successful in today’s world.

JD: Talk to Forbes about your unique style in art and menswear?

SO: As I mentioned above, I think there is a clear relationship between my art style and fashion. Both have an urban / street feel but come from a quality location.

JD: What is your strategy for developing markets through fashion partnerships and co-branding with luxury brands.

SO: Ideally, I would like to collaborate with a high-end street wear brand because I think we have a similar aesthetic and consumers. I haven’t done any formal collaboration yet but am very interested in some kind of collaborative partnership in the near future. It would be another non-traditional way to market my art while combining two things that I love, art and fashion.

JD: What is your favorite brand (s)?

SO: I really like brands like Saint Laurent, Amiri, Chrome Hearts, Theory & Off White for their modified street style.