Celebrities can’t stop wearing these super sexy backless dresses – and they’re affordable, too!





Celebrities might like to show off their chest and stomach, but showing off your back can be just as sexy. Take it from fashionistas like Emily ratajkowski and J. Lo. These celebs ditched the cleavage look to give fans a show of skin from behind – and we’re here for it! Best of all, while some of these dresses come at a premium price, we’ve found a few similar versions that come with all the sex appeal, at a fraction of the cost. READ MORE: Selena Gomez really put it all together in this sexy dress – did we mention she’s COMPLETELY backless ?! J. Lo looked like the real icon she is when she posed in a series of photos for WSJ Innovators issue in November 2020. Wearing a completely open back dress by Mnot, the age-defying star has shown us that she literally brings a sexy RETURN. Unfortunately she exact maxi dress is out of stock, but there are some similar dresses try! READ MORE: We never expected to see backless shirts like this – but now it’s a huge trend! Add this to your diet to help your skin, bones and joints Instagram.com/dualipa As Dua Lipa his musical career blossomed, as did his style playing. During her vacation in Mexico, the 25-year-old was inspired by Hailey Bieber’s Met Gala dress and put your own twist on the look. The ultra-revealing version of Dua is by Monot – not only does it feature a halter neck and bold cutouts, but a thong is apparently all that holds the back of the dress together. The “Blow Your Mind” singer is apparently determined to do just that. Consider our blown minds! READ MORE: Dua Lipa just wore the most scruffy cutout dress we’ve ever seen – her butt is dragging! Instagram.com/haileybieber October 20 Hailey Bieber hit the SNL afternoon scene in the ultimate party-ready look: this backless leather midi dress from Magda Butrym. With her fitted silhouette and gorgeous cross strap details, we bet the model was the real star of the show. The exact dress retails for $ 2,095, but anyone looking to copy Hailey’s look can jump on the leather bandwagon in cheaper looks from Rule Kamali and ASOS. READ MORE: Hailey Bieber just shared the hottest pic of herself in a black bikini – Justin can’t get enough! Splash News EmRata a star with several hyphens, but she is best known for her impeccable figure. And the pregnant star reminded us why that is the case when she stepped out in this backless dress in October 2020. Aside from her bright red faux croc boots, the model kept an all-black look, keeping the attention to the tight bare back. dress. Emily’s the exact dress comes from Aya muse Spring / summer 2021 collection. It is not yet accessible to the public, but Musier Paris offers an alternative version which is in stock now!







