Fashion designer and sportswear pioneer Monika Tilley dies at 86





Monika Tilley, a racy swimwear designer who glittered from Sports Illustrated magazine covers to models like Christie Brinkley and Cheryl Tiegs and a pioneer of activewear and loungewear, died on Dec. 23 in Manhattan. She was 86 years old. His daughter, Mona Tilley, announced the death in January. She said her mother died in hospital after suffering multiple strokes. Ms. Tilley was not a creator of names like Bill Blass or Calvin Klein; she was an industry talent known for her work for Anne Cole, Anne Klein, White Stag and other companies, designing what would become an uniquely American dress style. She created a line for Caitlyn Jenner when she was a runway star in the 1970s, and collaborated with Ms. Brinkley on a swimwear line in 1984. For the Olympic Winter Games in 1980 and 1984, she designed the parade uniforms for the American teams. .

With an athletic build, she was an expert skier and a deep, deep voice, Austria-born Ms. Tilley was a towering and beautiful figure. But she had a spark; you never knew if she was laughing a bit, said Jule Campbell, the longtime Sports Illustrateds swimwear issues editor, who put many of Ms Tilleys’ costumes on her covers. Her swimwear designs were provocative for their time.

With Norma Kamali, who designed the red one-piece Made memorable by Farrah Fawcett, Ms Tilley was emblematic of the sexification of the swimsuit in the 1970s, said Eric Wilson, a veteran fashion journalist. Ms Tilley and Ms Kamali combined a sense of athleticism with an open embrace of sex appeal in a way that would influence traditional swimwear styles much more than Rudi Gernreich had done a decade earlier, when he shocked the fashion world with the revealing chest monokini. , Said Mr. Wilson. It was just a bit of shamelessness compared to the impact of Monikas fishnet swimwear which left little to the imagination on a woman’s anatomy to loosen consumer tastes and create schoolboy fantasies. and dormitory posters for decades. The white nipple fishnet swimsuit Mr. Wilson mentioned, worn by Mrs. Tiegs in the 1978 issue, was perhaps the most famous Sports Illustrated swimsuit image of all time, said Terry McDonell, Sports Illustrated editor from 2002 to 2012. Every swimsuit issue drew threats of cancellation and howls of objection first moralists and then feminists and that image has been supercharged in that sense, McDonell said. It is now in the permanent collection from the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Ms Tilley often added delicate touches to her swimsuits, like the pieces of lace on another white one-piece swimsuit Ms Tiegs wore for a Sports Illustrated cover in 1983, made mostly transparent by a soak in the waterfall behind her. .

She was Viennese, after all, said British designer Patricia Underwood, Ms Tilleys’ longtime friend. In Austria, they are very good in fur coats, loden and lingerie. Monika Theresia Nowotny was born on July 25, 1934 in Vienna. His father, Franz Nowotny, worked in the agriculture department; his mother, Margarete (Kineder) Nowotny, taught English and physical education. Monika obtained a Masters degree from the Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna, an education that her father allowed her to pursue only if he could connect with his teachers on a daily basis. (He didn’t believe art was a viable career path.) She and Merten Arthur Tilley, an American she met while studying business in Vienna, married at the Hofburg Palace in 1957, after which they settled in Forest Hills, Queens. In the beginning, Ms. Tilley worked as an illustrator at Harpers Bazaar. She was soon hired as a designer of children’s clothing at Anne Cole. She went on to create swimwear, sportswear and loungewear at Anne Klein and other companies.

Asked by the New York Times in 1964, Ms. Tilley, then 29-year-old ski wear designer for White Stag, was asked to predict what looks from Innsbruck, Austria, where the Olympics were being held that year, would become the trends. She was optimistic about pom-pom hats and stretchy pants.

In 1976, The Times noted: Designing sportswear is Miss Tilleys’ life work, and she participates in many sports for which she designs clothing. The tennis boom has caused a lot of crime in the name of fashion, and its aim is to restore basic elegance to the game, using modern fabrics. Ms Tilley was also, as designer Stan Herman put it, a force in loungewear, a category newly created in the 1970s for women who wanted to look sharp at work but feel comfortable in their own. back home. It marked the end of the era of the house, as pointed out by Mr. Herman, also a force in this genre. Liz Claiborne was going to dress the new woman at work, and we were going to dress her at home, he said. Monika did a very sporty kind of loungewear: a lot of notched collars and dressing gowns that looked like men’s shirts. In the late 1980s, Ms Tilleys’ loungewear line for Vassarette included bold striped ankle-length sweaters worn over monochrome tops and leggings, styles that wouldn’t be out of place today.

Mr Herman recalled Ms Tilley was once commemorated in a Lord & Taylor display case, in a scene featuring model Monika Tilley, her own doppelgnger drawing at a desk and looking very official. In addition to her daughter, Ms. Tilley is survived by her son, Martin, and brother, Thomas Nowotny. Her marriage to Mr. Tilley ended in divorce.

Ms. Tilley has long served on the board of directors of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, the trade organization created in 1962 to promote American fashion. She founded the CFDA scholarship program in 1996 and has remained closely involved in its development. She was an unsung hero of the organization, said Lisa Smilor, executive vice president of the board. The multitude of design students to whom the CFDA has awarded scholarships may not know his name or his heritage. Nevertheless, it had a positive impact on their future.

