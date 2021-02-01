Arapahoe County woman’s mobile store stolen and found damaged in Nebraska





AURORA, Colorado A woman’s mobile shop in Arapahoe County was stolen nearly two weeks ago from a warehouse in Aurora and found days later by Nebraska police. For over six years, the 1987 Chevy P30 minivan has been the home of Shirley Black’s company, Underground Fashions. She’s tall and pink and black and fun. And she just makes you smile. Yeah, she’s cool, ”Black said. Equipped with a cloakroom, shelving, air conditioning, etc., customers at events and farmers markets could try on clothes. That’s why we’re doing it. I mean, shenanigans in the truck. Make them dress and feel good and look good and [have] fun, ”Black says. But almost two weeks ago, all chances of having fun suddenly ended. Someone stole her truck from a storage facility off South Havana Street in Aurora, she said. This is where the hangar parked its truck when it was not in use. How do you choose the gigantic big pink and black truck like the one you take into the secure facility? Black said. She only discovered the theft last weekend after receiving a call from a police officer in North Platte, Nebraska, nearly a four-hour drive east. “Come and find out they started taking the engine apart. They had spray painted it almost entirely black. There was drug paraphernalia everywhere,” Black said. The disappearance of the trucks also injured Black’s daughter Gabby. She often helped her mother sell the clothes. I was going to take over my mother’s business. And if I didn’t end up doing something else, this was going to be my thing. And it was on, ”she said. The truck is still in Nebraska. Black hopes to know soon if it’s fixable. Still, she wonders why the thieves specifically targeted her and her business. Why steal someone? Why take someone else? Why? … Do you know what I did to create this? It’s not up to you, ”Black said. In addition to the Nebraska case, Black filed a report with the Aurora Police Department. Police told him they had surveillance footage of someone stealing his truck from the storage facility.







