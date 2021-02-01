



Saul Korman – the clothier known as the Duke of Danforth – has died. His death was announced on Sunday evening on his Facebook page. No cause was given. He was 86 years old. "Legend, icon, mentor, hero. Thank you for everything. Thank you for helping to shape Canadian men's fashion through your passion, dedication and above all, your love for people. You are one of a kind, irreplaceable and simply the best, "the uncredited article read. As chairman of Korry's Clothiers to Gentlemen, Korman was a town man, taking a personal approach to his store's radio ads by voicing them himself. His death was mourned from the town hall to those who knew him because of his radio appearances. "We will never see people like Saul Korman, the Duke of Danforth again," Mayor John Tory tweeted. "He was much more than the owner of a men's clothing store that I bought from. "He was the ambassador, the seller, the inspiration that helped make all of Danforth what it is today: a destination. My condolences to his wonderful family and to all of his many friends. He will be missed and we will regret hearing his voice on the radio. Former Sportsnet 590 The Fan host Bob McCown – whom Korman advertised often – also tweeted his condolences. "Saul has been a dear friend for at least 40 years… one of the nicest and most generous people I have ever known. He has suffered so much sadness in his life, losing two of his children and his wife, "McCown tweeted. "Through it all, he continued. I saw him often, and there was rarely a week when we didn't talk at length on the phone. I have reached the age where this kind of news arrives too regularly. But anyone who knew him will feel immense sadness with this news. RIP Saul. " In a 2011 story in The Star, her voice was described as a "gritty stamp" that "floated on the city's radio waves for decades, throwing in suits, shirts and jackets." Korman's advice for the well-dressed man: "You need four or five costumes in your rotation. A range of navy blue, charcoal, medium blue and a gray works best. Discard about 10 shirts, from white to solid pastel including checkboxes. Same number of links. Replace battered belts. " Korman avoided buying off the rack "unless you're a member of the 1% of the population with a fully standardized framework." … If the jacket moves independently of you, it is either demon possessed or too ill-fitting or shoddy.







