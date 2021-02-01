Charlize Theron puts on a stylish display in a blue dress as she eats lunch with her kids at Nobu

Charlize Theron had lunch with her family at Malibuat Nobu restaurant, days after al fresco dining in Los Angles reopened for the first time in two months.

As the 45-year-old actress left the sushi hotspot with her two daughters Jackson, nine and August, four, on Saturday she presented a very stylish display in a trendy ensemble with a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses. white.

For her outing, the Oscar-winning star also wore ablue long-sleeved dress with a low neckline and belt, which accentuated her fitted waist.

Afternoon fun: Charlize Theron had lunch with her family in Malibu at Nobu restaurant, days after al fresco dining in Los Angles reopened for the first time in two months

In case the weather got colder, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress was carrying a camel coat and an elegant olive green handbag.

Her two little daughters looked energized as they ran around the parking lot, while staying close to their grandmother Gerda Maritz.

Little August could wear a leopard print dress layered over a black t-shirt, while her big sister wore a comfy off-the-shoulder sweater and tennis shoes.

Theron’s mother looked stylish in a black shirt, matching pants and a gray blazer.

Chic: For her outing, the Oscar winner also wore a blue long-sleeved dress with a low-cut neckline and belt, which accentuated her slim waist

During the outing, the stunning South African and her family were all wearing masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

They probably went shopping before dinner as evidenced by the large white Golden Globe Award shopping bag.

The Bombshell actress is a proud single mom and recently made a commitment to helping her little ones take classes online.

Sweet: Theron gave fans on Instagram a rare glimpse into life with her two daughters, when she shared a screenshot from her virtual 45th birthday party in August

“ I would say the biggest challenge for me is just homeschooling, ” Theron said Sunday today Last July.

“ It was an incredibly stressful time for me, and I will do any action movie over and over again before I get home. ”

In March, she revealed her adoption journey on designer Diane Von Furstenberg’s podcast titled InCharge with DVF.

Motherhood: During an appearance on designer Diane Von Furstenberg’s podcast, titled InCharge with DVF, the actress opened up about how she always wanted to adopt children; Charlize photographed in February 2020

There, she noted that being a “ mom to two African American daughters ” and mum of an African American trans girl “ in Jackson has [her] more aware of the few [she] knows.

“My children have completely reopened my eyes to the world.

And I always say jokingly, “I’m back to college. I have to learn again every day because they challenge me in that way, ”concluded Theron.