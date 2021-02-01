London’s best sustainable fashion brands

Ethical and sustainable fashion is taking the industry by storm, with everyone from big designers to small independent brands focusing on sustainability. The Resident is looking for London fashion brands that are doing all they can to minimize their environmental impact so you can dress to impress with a conscience.

1 Feather and chain

Jewelry can complement your look, have sentimental value, or reflect your mood. But have you ever thought about where it came from? Feather & Chain, a London-based jewelry brand, took inspiration from time spent in Bali to create delicate, bohemian-inspired pieces. Constantly evolving to ensure their jewelry matches their values, their latest Terra collection uses recycled sterling silver in hopes of doing the same with their gold by the end of 2021. To minimize waste, all unsold parts can be returned for recycling and use. again in their next creations. In addition, 1 of each sale goes to the Elephant Crisis Fund.

featherandchain.com

2 Dai

Created for women, by women, London-based fashion label Dai aims to empower women through the clothes they wear. Founder Joanna Dai combined her experience growing up in California with the New York spirit and classic London couture to create a timeless look for the modern working woman. Dai also takes a 360 ° approach to sustainability: 88% of their textiles are eco-certified, which means they are tested to be chemically safe on your skin; they offset 100% of carbon emissions; and their Eco-Luxe Essentials collection is made up of trees from certified sustainably managed forests. Perfect for investing in your work wardrobe.

daiwear.com

3

Baukjen

Celebrating slow fashion, Baukjen focuses on creating timeless pieces that can be worn year after year. The brand makes some of our current wardrobe staples, including the Marte Organic Hoodie, which is perfect for working from home. Made from super soft organic cotton, you can make yourself comfortable and feel confident knowing that it is ethically made from natural fibers. The brand is also BCorp certified, which means that it has been awarded for having met the highest standards of social and environmental performance.

baukjen.com

4 Fanfare

Contemporary clothing meets social justice at Fanfare, a local brand that makes everything by hand in the UK, using London factories and local artisans. Fanfare uses their talent and works with human trafficking charities to eradicate slavery from fashion supply chains, as well as working with homeless charities that empower women and teach skills to make them work. Going for seasonless collections, their latest launch combines bold and stylish designs with repurposed and reused materials to create a wardrobe of durable clothing that’s made to last. Specialized in unique pieces, we love their white jeans embroidered with flower petals, in upcycled denim.

fanfarelabel.com

5 Slo Active

For those planning summer, Slo Active, an oceanwear luxury brand should be on your list of places to visit. Not only do they design awesome swimwear that looks just as good as you are lying on the beach paddling and everything in between. Whenever one of their beautifully crafted pieces is purchased, they donate to one of their Ocean Partner charities of your choice. They also plant a mangrove tree for each piece made with SeaTrees.

sloactive.com

6 Without Morning

Sneakers are set to be one of the biggest trends in 2021, and Sans Matin has designed classic yet stylish sneakers that would suit any person’s wardrobe. They use locally sourced materials to minimize material waste and reduce their carbon footprint. Since December 2020, all Sans Matin shoes are made with custom-designed 60% natural rubber soles. Rubber is produced by sustainably harvesting rubber trees, and a new tree is planted to maintain continued sustainable production.

sansmatin.co.uk

seven Beulah

Beulah founders Natasha Rufus Isaacs and Lavinia Brennan have created their luxury women’s clothing and accessories brand to support women affected by human trafficking and the sex trade. The duo volunteered at a follow-up home in Delhi, where they spoke to women about their experiences. As a result, they decided to put together a fashion-based project – as embroidery was something women could do – to create simple, easy-to-wear dresses with a classic feel. As demand grew, they partnered up with Freeset, a large organization in Calcutta that supports victims of trafficking or working in the sex trade, teaching them the skills they need to earn a salary. Additionally, The Beulah Trust reinvests 10% of all prop sales and special event proceeds into charitable projects.

beulahlondon.com



