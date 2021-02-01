Shanaya Kapoor’s corset dress deserves to find a place in your wardrobe (see photos)





Shanaya Kapoor is getting ready for Bollywood and her insanely hot pics are making us anxious. The child star has finally changed his account settings from "private" to "public" and we're delighted with that, aren't we? The beloved daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor is eager to join the cast of her influential family actors and we believe the announcement of her first venture will arrive very soon. Until then, let's continue to marvel at its stunning clicks, one frame at a time.Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her love for Calvin Klein in this new quarantined photoshoot and we believe Disha Patani has found her successor (see photos). After showing off her toned abs in a series of photos, Shanya is back to show off her love for fashion. Her recent pic sees her posing in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder corset dress and we're blown away! Shanaya's sunny photos certainly warm our hearts and her outfit definitely makes us scream "wow". As the star waits to embark on her new journey, we love her updates and look forward to seeing more in the future.Shanaya Kapoors' latest photoshoot is bold, sexy, and flamboyant (see photos). Shanaya Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor (Photo credits: Instagram) Speaking of Shanaya and Bollywood, the actress previously worked as an assistant director on Janhvi Kapoor's Kargil Girl. Even though she was determined to be an actress, she wanted to become an AD before she took the plunge. While waiting for the big announcement, here's a toast to her charming personality. (The above story first appeared on Report Door on February 1, 2021 at 10:00 am IST. For more information and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment, and style of life, log on to our website reportdoor.com).







