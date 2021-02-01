Ser.O.Ya launches non-sexist fashions committed to catalyzing social change – WWD

Ser.O.Ya, a contemporary fashion brand committed to catalyzing social change through philanthropic partnerships, is now launching exclusively on FWRD. The emerging brand, founded by Ohad Seroya, offers predominantly neutral clothing in unisex, feminine and masculine designs, featured on the face of the collection’s campaign: model and activist Teddy Quinlivan.

Last March, Seroya and her husband Aviad Klin (who are also the co-founders and creative directors of the woman label Retrofest and the managers of the Multibell Mint Showroom) were in quarantine in Miami when the idea of ​​a new contemporary, neutral label with a social conscience and a feel-good mentality came to Seroya’s mind.

“Ser.O.Ya came to life as we were locked out in the spring, I saw the world change and suffer around me. I wondered how I could help beyond the pandemic, as a designer, as a leader. It was my most authentic way of doing it: creating clothes that have a soul, that radiates good energy and supports many causes that are important to me and my team. We’re not just here to change the world – we want to empower people to smile, wear themselves and let their confidence shine, while giving a little more and learning more about each other, ”commented Seroya.

From the outset, it was essential to focus on philanthropic partnerships. With each collection – which will shrink three times a year – the brand will give back to a specific global charity, not only by donating charitable contributions from sales, but also partnering with each cause and community to provide mentorship and seminars. , special projects and more his team. For the brand’s first collection, “Drop One: Meet Me at Spring,” Ser.O.Ya partnered with Trans Can Work, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit dedicated to transgender rights, specifically highlighting in relation to transgender and non-conforming people to employment opportunities. in America. Following today’s launch, the brand will roll out an Instagram series dedicated to amplifying the voices of Trans Can Work members. Immersing the Ser.O.Ya team into the partnership each season and giving back has been noted of the utmost importance to Seroya.

“I decided to open a brand that is not just about creating beautiful clothes, but that will teach my life and others around me a lesson and teach us how we can change the world,” he said. he declares.

A commitment to sustainable development, through responsible production, consumption (elimination of three collections per year as opposed to the traditional model of the fashion calendar) and materials, was also noted. Biodegradable packaging, reused fabric waste labels, screen-printed care instructions, labels and descriptions on recyclable garments and poly bags are all included in the first drop; The 100% organic cotton denim will be launched in the second drop.

Drop One: Meet Me at Spring has a range of female, male and unisex styles from $ 75 to $ 515, from size XXS to XXL in each style. Feminine styles range from bodycon dresses and t-shirts with removable epaulettes to reworked white shirts and a classic blazer with logo pull ties; masculine styles include a black and white terrycloth polo shirt (also offered in a tank top), cargo romper, casual shorts, tees and more. The brand’s unisex-labeled models make up the bulk of the collection, ranging from worn denim (shorts and pants) and casual lounge sets to loose cotton knits (a green maxi cardigan with raw hems), clothing, and pants. utility hats and “lifestyle basics”.

“Clothing should be for everyone,” said Seroya, “One of the brand’s signatures is’ Do You. You wear. ‘”

As seen on Quinlivan, gender-neutral designs – whether placed under the brand’s masculine, feminine or unisex labels – promote personal style and comfort for everyone. The brand’s positivity and commitment to its charitable partnerships can also be seen directly on the clothing through the brand’s logo, a play on the smiley face, as well as barcode graphics, which display donations from brand charity when digitized.

While the predominantly feminine and unisex styles are launched exclusively with FWRD today, the rest of the line will officially launch with the brand’s upcoming e-commerce platform, as well as other retail partners. , at the beginning of 2021.