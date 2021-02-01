Crossroads sober living opens a new home for men





COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Crossroads Sober Living Home is opening a center to help people with drug and alcohol addiction. The center will be used for fellowship, worship and the transition to a sober lifestyle. What was once a dark road now has a light at the end of the tunnel. This is the mission that the mission chair Dusty Snider of Crossroads Sober Living Home is aiming for. “Our end goal is not to stop at a halfway house, we want to have a full Christian rehab in Columbus MS where we can help an addict from day one to the rest of his life,” Snider said. Snider says he and the team members overcame their own battles. Now he’s putting other men on the right track. “I am also recovering and I know that finding people who can support and encourage me with whom I can share my life has been absolutely monumental in my recovery,” said Stacy Leggett, Bodybuilder Small Group Leader. “I’m a recovering drug addict myself and passed a similar place when I got to Columbus,” Crossroads night director James Angelo said. “I am also a recovering addict; it’s not something that I read about my experience. I know exactly what’s going on and I think it’s the best fit for me, ”Snider said. Snider says his team wouldn’t have reached this level of support for others without guidance. “It has always been my heart to reach out and preach to try to help people who struggle with drugs and alcohol,” said Pastor Kenny Gardner. “When God impresses something in your heart, it doesn’t go away,” Gardner said. Lowes, Rock Bottom, and other companies are helping to furnish the venue, but the coordinators still believe there are greater blessings outside of the hardware. “There is something so powerful about people who know exactly what they were released from,” Leggett said. “The things I lost are more important to me. The anger, the bitterness, the resentment, you know, the hatred of that stuff. This is the greatest blessing of this program, ”said Angelo Snider and the Crossroad team expect the house to be fully furnished and renovated by next week and encourage if you know someone struggling with an addiction feel free to contact them or drop by.

