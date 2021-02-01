Manhattan fashion designer Yuri Lee Keown on creating her sustainable fashion brand Love Wonky in Co Down

“It was never meant to happen that way,” New York designer Yuri Lee Keown says. She had planned to come to Kilkeel in the spring of last year to marry her fiancé Thomas Keown, but thanks to the pandemic, she found herself stranded in Northern Ireland, unable to continue her long-standing plans to return to the States – United to launch a fashion line. .

Instead, she found herself launching her brand Love Wonky on a sheep farm in Les Mournes and recruiting her stepmother’s friends to knit hats and scarves that sell for up to $ 200 to United States.

The 38-year-old Korean-born designer has been in the industry for 17 years, working for big names such as DKNY, Victoria’s Secret and Anthropologie.

A few years ago, she started working for sustainable lifestyle brand Amour Vert in San Francisco. The brand grew considerably over the following years, Yuri becoming a designer with the right car, the right apartment, the right social circle and “the right measures”.

Once she acquired all of these things, however, she encountered the age-old problem of finding that they weren’t as satisfying as expected.

“Three years ago, something broke inside me. I was thinking ‘This is not how I want to live’, even though I was doing fashion in a nicer way,” Yuri said.

“I had achieved all the goals I set for myself to ‘succeed’. I lacked nothing materially, but my life lacked purpose and meaning.

“I was part of an industry that was very good at telling you what you need to look sexier, cooler, smarter, but I didn’t know how to make my own life more meaningful.

“I had seen the worst of the fashion industry and how the people who produce the clothes we wear are exploited and abused.

close

A model wearing pieces from the new Yuris fashion line A model wearing pieces from the new Yuris fashion line

“I believed there was a better solution and wanted to use my experience to help find it.

“I had no idea how, so I quit my job, put my things in storage and set out on a trip, spending six months in Africa and India.

“I didn’t know how to do it, but I knew I had to do something to help people who weren’t me.”

It was around this time that she fell in love with Northern Ireland-born Thomas Keown, whom she met at a friend’s wedding in Brooklyn.

When looking for an organization to volunteer with, someone suggested that she contact Thomas, the co-founder of Many Hopes, a Manhattan and London-based nonprofit that aims to save the children of poverty and abuse and to equip them with the tools to fight injustice.

When she met Thomas, things didn’t go as planned. She soon realized that her skills as a fashion designer were not what Many Hopes needed, but the meeting led to the start of their relationship.

“Although he was very kind in letting me down, the next time we were in New York, we met and talked a little more,” Yuri says.

“This is how our relationship started – with a series of no’s.

“In many ways he said their job was with orphans and they couldn’t get people in and out of their lives.

“When I came back from my travels, I wanted to be really aware of what I didn’t know and (wanted) to offer something that people needed. I would try to learn from our conversations.”

After traveling and making connections with organizations in other countries, Yuri realized that while many women in developing countries could not access school, they had often learned craft skills from generations over. elderly who could be adapted to earn a living.

Her intention was to work closely with women from Latin America to create beautiful, handmade clothes that could be sold through her Love Wonky brand, while also creating jobs.

The plan was to start a partnership with a nonprofit in Bolivia in 2020, followed by another nonprofit in Guatemala this year, but Covid changed everything.

“I was going to go back to work with the women and collaborate on designs and do some sampling, and then the pandemic hit,” Yuri says.

At the same time, her plans for a Kilkeel wedding were turned upside down.

close

Yuri Lee Keown with knitters Elizabeth Graham and Esther Spiers in Kilkeel Stephen hamilton Yuri Lee Keown with knitters Elizabeth Graham and Esther Spiers in Kilkeel

“The plan was to get married in May. My family was from Korea and we had a group of friends from the United States, ”she tells me.

“I started hearing about Covid in Korea in mid-February, so in April I decided to come a bit early to Northern Ireland to see what the situation was like and monitor things.

“But in April of last year, we had to cancel all our projects because everything was stopping. We were to have our wedding in Thomas’ Church in Kilkeel and have the reception at Green Cottages, but it was postponed to September and then it was going to be postponed to May of this year. “

Donald Trump’s decision to close US borders to non-essential workers added to their problems, meaning Thomas was unable to return to New York.

“The choice for me was to return to the United States alone or to stay in Kilkeel, where I have no community. I couldn’t even drive, ”Yuri explains.

“It was a bit of a tough decision, but what I hadn’t anticipated was how warm the community was here.

“I really love it here, which is surprising because I’ve always lived in big cities like New York or Seoul. I’ve never even lived in a house before.”

Thomas adds: “We encountered a thousand administrative and legal problems which would have been funny if they had not been so difficult and frustrating.

“Weddings were forbidden here, so we thought we were going to get married in America instead, and then America closed the borders to Europeans, so Yuri could go, but I couldn’t.

“The next option was to do it here later, but we realized Yuri’s visa would expire before we could. She was already there, so it was very difficult to get a marriage visa to enter a country where she was already.

“Later, marriages were allowed outside, but the Church of Ireland can only marry people inside church buildings.

“Finally, we had a ceremony in front of seven of my family and two iPhones zooming in to Korea.”

Yuri’s plans to launch her new brand had been destabilized by the pandemic, in part because the women she worked with lived in remote areas and could not get around due to Covid roadblocks.

Even though they were able to continue working, they were unable to move their products.

Due to the lack of work and tourism in their area, their income has been hit hard.

Yuri remembers receiving a text message from one of the women she worked with in Bolivia who was trying to care for four children with no income.

“These were people I had spent time with and wanted to help somehow,” she says.

Inspired by the women of Thomas’ family, Yuri came up with the idea of ​​recruiting local knitters to create handmade clothes that could be sold and the profits used to create jobs in Latin America.

“Since we moved to Kilkeel and seen how many people here want to help the less fortunate around the world, seen how many people love to knit and knowing how many people in the United States want handmade products, this idea has arisen. like a victory for everyone, “she says.

“The idea came about because of Thomas’ grandmother Sadie, who, although she never left Northern Ireland, knitted almost every night for 80 years for premature babies in Malawi who ‘she would never meet.

“I wondered if there could be more Sadies around – and, my God, there were.

She started out with two or three Kilkeel women knitting hats and scarves for sale under the Love Wonky brand. The idea quickly caught on.

“It turned into five, six, seven and all of a sudden we had 20 women knitting for us. They’re so fast that I was surprised. The demand was surprising. I think the people really like it to be hand knitted and they like the fact that when they buy, it goes to a good cause, ”Yuri says.

One of her volunteer knitters, Ruth Johnson, describes the project as a “win, win, win”.

“It’s a victory for the women of Northern Ireland to be able to help someone else, a victory for the women of Guatemala and Bolivia to get a stable job and a victory for the client who gets a nice hat. that also helps someone, ”she said.

Elizabeth Watterson, knitter from Rathfriland, who has been knitting for Love Wonky since October, adds: “It’s nice to know that you can sit on your sofa with your fire on, knit a little bit and realize you’re helping another woman. in another country and there is a reward in doing so: a little satisfaction for yourself. “

Yuri named the brand Love Wonky because she believes that the beauty of handmade products lies in their imperfections.

“We believe that artisanal products have a soul that factory-made products never can,” she explains.

“We believe that your clothes should be as unique as you are and that every purchase you make can and should make a difference.

“Being able to do something we love to do anyway and also knowing that it helps a woman halfway around the world gives our knitters a good feeling.”

While Yuri is thrilled with her brand’s performance, she also enjoys life in Kilkeel.

“I’m learning new words and pronunciations, that soda bread is something that exists and you can never drink too many cups of tea,” she says.

“The difference between the pace of life and the attitude of people here, I love it, even the little things like greeting people above the wheel when you meet them behind the wheel.

“Wherever Wonky goes in the decades to come, it will always be the kindness of Northern Ireland that started it.

“The fact that this may have also provided women with something meaningful to do with their time and skills during the lockdown is so perfect for who Wonky seeks to be in the world.”

To learn more about Yuri’s fashion brand, visit www.lovewonky.com