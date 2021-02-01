It’s all in the details: Zara Shahjahan on Bakhtawar’s bespoke mehndi dress design – Style

Images of the wedding of Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Y. Choudhrys were filter the internet very slowly but even the smallest glance leads to a lot of excitement. It is, after all, one of the most publicized political weddings to have taken place in Pakistan in recent times.

Security protocols dictated that cell phones were not allowed at the site, which is why virtually no images emerged of the event. For those of us who want to snoop around from our vantage points at home, that’s a shame. The guest list must have been dazzling and designer clothes in abundance. If the images had been posted on social media, we would have zoomed in to infinity.

There has been a lot of curiosity regarding what the bride chose to wear on her big day. From the few glimpses we’ve had we now know that she chose to wear Wardha Saleem on her. Wedding day and an image posted by groom Mahmood Choudhry revealed that his colorful mehndi outfit was from designer Zara Shahjahan.

An Instagram post by Zara Shahjahan offered a few more details: Bakhtawars mehndi dupatta was embroidered with the Urdu poem, Woh ladki laal qalandar, dedicated to her late mother Benazir Bhutto.

Obviously, as she did on her engagement, Bakhtawar wanted her wedding outfits to have small personalized details that made them unique.

Bakhtawar was the easiest bride I have ever worked with, says Zara Shahjahan in an exclusive conversation with Pictures. I felt that she had been very close to her mother and that she wanted her to be part of her marriage. She specifically requested the embroidery on the dupatta.

Zara continues, this was my first time working with Bakhtawar. Her team contacted me on their own and they brought up a recent bridal photoshoot I had done, Ghazal. Bakhtawar had liked the design worn by Eman Suleman. From there, I personalized the mehndi outfit according to his needs. She wanted it to be colorful and in fact the whole theme of the event followed a similar color scheme to the clothes she was wearing.

Designer Zara Shahjahan

The lehnga had a traditional chata-patti on it. I used Sindhi embroidery quilts and mirrors to embellish it. While the dupatta and lehnga were heavy, the shirt had lighter embellishments. It was worked with flowers and in the center of each flower we embroidered the names Bakhtawar and Mahmoods. Everything has been done very carefully, which is why it is not easily visible in the photos. I never believed in exaggerated statements and even with this design there were little details, meant only for her, that made it special.

Throughout the design process, Bakhtawar and Zara did not meet, relying on Zoom meetings for communication. I created canvases and sent them to her in Dubai for her to try on. After that, the final outfit was created.

Zara also added a little detail on her own: there is a pouch with the outfit and when she opens it, there is an embroidered portrait of Benazir Bhutto inside.

Bakhtawar is a figurehead of one of the most powerful and oldest Pakistani political dynasties. What did the conception of her marriage mean to Zara Shahjahan? It was an honor, Zara says. And she loved the outfit. It meant a lot.