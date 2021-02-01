Harry Styles birthday: look back at the singer’s sartorial evolution

Written by Marianna Cerini

From the teenage idol of One Direction to the star of one of the most talked about covers in American Vogue, Harry Styles has come a long way since his debut on “The X Factor” in Britain in 2010 – especially in regarding fashion.

As his solo career took off, he swapped the preppy look for experimental and androgynous ensembles, firmly establishing himself as a sartorial risk-taker who unabashedly enjoys playing with fashion.

Monday marking her 27th birthday, we’ll be tracing the evolution of her ten-year wardrobe.

From mixing to breaking the mold

Styles weren’t a style icon from the start. But, even in 2010, there were signs that he might be: the loose, skinny scarf he wore during his “The X Factor” audition (baby face and only 16 years old), or the wrist bracelets he wore in the early One Direction years – small but indicative of the singer’s flair.

For the most part, however, Styles’ closet conformed to the aesthetic typical of a group of teenagers. There were lots of coordinated – but never equal – outfits with bandmates Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson: tracksuits from preppy British label Jack Wills and smart tailored ensembles in complementary colors. Styles sometimes put their personal mark on these looks – a slimmer figure here, a voluminous bow tie there, or a trimmed blazer while the rest of the group wore hoodies – but it never looked too much. away from his group mates.

Harry Styles performing on NBC’s Today Show on November 17, 2014 in Orlando, Florida. Credit: Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

Everything on the red carpet was very boy-next-door: checked shirts with rolled up sleeves and khaki jackets, cozy cardigans and knitted caps. This phase reached its peak in 2012 and coincided with her brief romance with Taylor Swift. It was an era later immortalized in Swift’s song “Style” (which many fans believed to be about Styles), which seemed to capture an apt description of the singer at the time: “You got that dreamy look of James Dean in your eyes …. You have that white T-shirt with long hair, slicked back. ”

Next boy phase of styles. Credit: David Krieger / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

In early 2013, as he and Swift were going their separate ways, Styles started improving his fashion game. He adopted a more defined style: tight jeans, printed shirts or sweaters (preferably from Burberry, Marc Jacobs or Saint Laurent) and leather ankle boots, a clear homage to the “skinny rocker” look once embodied by Mick Jagger and David Bowie. Then came a series of tattoos, increasingly unruly locks framed by ever-changing scarves and, at the end of the year, a British Fashion Award for her personal style.

An icon was born (and was dressed, mostly, in patterned shirts).

The Gucci years

In 2015, Styles was a staple of fashion week and the unofficial muse of Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, who joined the Italian fashion house that year.

Flaunting longer hair and a debonair boast, the singer began to appear in one Gucci theater costume after another. Under the guidance of stylist Harry Lambert, he showed a penchant for pointy tailoring and fierce ensembles that often mixed masculine and feminine – another attribute that would soon become synonymous with his fashion sense.

Among the countless highlights of this era were the Gucci two-piece inspired by 1970s flowers, from Michele’s SS16 collection, which Styles wore to the American Music Awards in November 2015, and the retro petal print that ‘he wore it a month later to one of the last One Direction gigs, which confirmed that Styles could achieve a head-to-toe print look like he would with skinny jeans.

Styles was now miles ahead of his bandmates, dress-wise, and his wardrobe has only gotten more daring, campy, and eclectic ever since.

In 2017, as he released his self-titled solo album, Styles began experimenting more openly with sexist fashion – still mostly at Gucci – both in his music videos and on tour. Lavallière-bow satin blouses were followed by cotton candy pink suits, which were in turn followed by stacked heels and flashy rings.

Styles attends the Met Gala in 2019 as a co-host, as well as a guest, at Gucci. Credit: John Shearer / Getty Images for THR

No one was surprised when he was unveiled as the face of Gucci’s couture campaign in June 2018. And few blinked when he landed a co-host role at the 2019 Met Gala, alongside Lady Gaga, Alessandro Michele, Serena Williams and Anna Wintour. There, he was of course wearing Gucci: a black lace top with a bow and sheer sleeves that revealed his tattoos on his arm, with chunky heels and a single dangling pearl earring.

The look perfectly sums up Styles’ determination to push the boundaries of self-expression through clothing that defies gender categorizations. As he said The Guardian that year: “What the women wear. What the men wear. For me, it is not a question of that. If I see a nice shirt and someone says to me:” But it is for women. “I think, ‘Okaaaay? It doesn’t make me want to wear it any less. “I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, everything becomes a lot easier.”

Vogue’s first cover boy

This “self-comfort” continued to guide Styles’ fashion in all the best ways.

This was evident in the cover image of her second solo album “Fine Line,” released in December 2019, which saw Styles rocking a custom hot pink Gucci top and white pants, her hips theatrically exaggerated by the fisheye lens of the photographer Tim Walker.

Harry Styles on the cover of American Vogue. Credit: Tyler Mitchell / Vogue

It also shone very bright at the british prices in February 2020, where he wore three different looks – a brown Gucci suit with an English embroidery collared shirt, a purple sweater and a pearl necklace for the red carpet; a Gucci lace jumpsuit personalized for her barefoot stage performance; and a bright yellow Marc Jacobs suit with a purple pussy bow for the rest of the night – and was arguably the winner of the night’s unofficial style (although he didn’t win anything for his music).

And Styles’ open-minded approach has manifested itself in his efforts to stimulate emerging and experimental designers like Harris Reed, Steven Stokey-Daley, and Daniel W. Fletcher, and in his decision to wear fishnet stockings and red. lipstick on the cover of the British magazine. Beauty papers last March.

And then, of course, there was the American Vogue Cover in November. Shot by Tyler Mitchell and starring Styles in a Gucci jacket and dress, it was the first time a man has been at the forefront of the solo fashion title. Inside, a photo release saw the singer sporting a maxi dress and tuxedo-inspired skirt.

“You can never be overdressed. There is no such thing,” he said in the accompanying interview, adding, “Now I’m going to put on something that looks really flamboyant, and I’m don’t feel crazy wearing it I think if you get something that you feel amazing in it’s like a superhero outfit.

“The clothes are there to have fun and experiment and play with. What’s really exciting is that all of those lines kind of crumble. When you take off,“ There is men’s clothing and there is women’s clothing “, once you remove all the barriers, obviously you open the arena in which you can play.”