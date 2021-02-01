Fashion
Harry Styles birthday: look back at the singer’s sartorial evolution
From the teenage idol of One Direction to the star of one of the most talked about covers in American Vogue, Harry Styles has come a long way since his debut on “The X Factor” in Britain in 2010 – especially in regarding fashion.
As his solo career took off, he swapped the preppy look for experimental and androgynous ensembles, firmly establishing himself as a sartorial risk-taker who unabashedly enjoys playing with fashion.
Monday marking her 27th birthday, we’ll be tracing the evolution of her ten-year wardrobe.
From mixing to breaking the mold
Styles weren’t a style icon from the start. But, even in 2010, there were signs that he might be: the loose, skinny scarf he wore during his “The X Factor” audition (baby face and only 16 years old), or the wrist bracelets he wore in the early One Direction years – small but indicative of the singer’s flair.
For the most part, however, Styles’ closet conformed to the aesthetic typical of a group of teenagers. There were lots of coordinated – but never equal – outfits with bandmates Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson: tracksuits from preppy British label Jack Wills and smart tailored ensembles in complementary colors. Styles sometimes put their personal mark on these looks – a slimmer figure here, a voluminous bow tie there, or a trimmed blazer while the rest of the group wore hoodies – but it never looked too much. away from his group mates.
Harry Styles performing on NBC’s Today Show on November 17, 2014 in Orlando, Florida. Credit: Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images
Everything on the red carpet was very boy-next-door: checked shirts with rolled up sleeves and khaki jackets, cozy cardigans and knitted caps. This phase reached its peak in 2012 and coincided with her brief romance with Taylor Swift. It was an era later immortalized in Swift’s song “Style” (which many fans believed to be about Styles), which seemed to capture an apt description of the singer at the time: “You got that dreamy look of James Dean in your eyes …. You have that white T-shirt with long hair, slicked back. ”
Next boy phase of styles. Credit: David Krieger / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images
In early 2013, as he and Swift were going their separate ways, Styles started improving his fashion game. He adopted a more defined style: tight jeans, printed shirts or sweaters (preferably from Burberry, Marc Jacobs or Saint Laurent) and leather ankle boots, a clear homage to the “skinny rocker” look once embodied by Mick Jagger and David Bowie. Then came a series of tattoos, increasingly unruly locks framed by ever-changing scarves and, at the end of the year, a British Fashion Award for her personal style.
An icon was born (and was dressed, mostly, in patterned shirts).
The Gucci years
In 2015, Styles was a staple of fashion week and the unofficial muse of Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, who joined the Italian fashion house that year.
Flaunting longer hair and a debonair boast, the singer began to appear in one Gucci theater costume after another. Under the guidance of stylist Harry Lambert, he showed a penchant for pointy tailoring and fierce ensembles that often mixed masculine and feminine – another attribute that would soon become synonymous with his fashion sense.
Among the countless highlights of this era were the Gucci two-piece inspired by 1970s flowers, from Michele’s SS16 collection, which Styles wore to the American Music Awards in November 2015, and the retro petal print that ‘he wore it a month later to one of the last One Direction gigs, which confirmed that Styles could achieve a head-to-toe print look like he would with skinny jeans.
Styles was now miles ahead of his bandmates, dress-wise, and his wardrobe has only gotten more daring, campy, and eclectic ever since.
In 2017, as he released his self-titled solo album, Styles began experimenting more openly with sexist fashion – still mostly at Gucci – both in his music videos and on tour. Lavallière-bow satin blouses were followed by cotton candy pink suits, which were in turn followed by stacked heels and flashy rings.
Styles attends the Met Gala in 2019 as a co-host, as well as a guest, at Gucci. Credit: John Shearer / Getty Images for THR
No one was surprised when he was unveiled as the face of Gucci’s couture campaign in June 2018. And few blinked when he landed a co-host role at the 2019 Met Gala, alongside Lady Gaga, Alessandro Michele, Serena Williams and Anna Wintour. There, he was of course wearing Gucci: a black lace top with a bow and sheer sleeves that revealed his tattoos on his arm, with chunky heels and a single dangling pearl earring.
Vogue’s first cover boy
This “self-comfort” continued to guide Styles’ fashion in all the best ways.
This was evident in the cover image of her second solo album “Fine Line,” released in December 2019, which saw Styles rocking a custom hot pink Gucci top and white pants, her hips theatrically exaggerated by the fisheye lens of the photographer Tim Walker.
Harry Styles on the cover of American Vogue. Credit: Tyler Mitchell / Vogue
“You can never be overdressed. There is no such thing,” he said in the accompanying interview, adding, “Now I’m going to put on something that looks really flamboyant, and I’m don’t feel crazy wearing it I think if you get something that you feel amazing in it’s like a superhero outfit.
“The clothes are there to have fun and experiment and play with. What’s really exciting is that all of those lines kind of crumble. When you take off,“ There is men’s clothing and there is women’s clothing “, once you remove all the barriers, obviously you open the arena in which you can play.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]