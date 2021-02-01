Fashion
Amid the expected growth in menswear over the next few years, the Arab Fashion Council launched Menswear Week over the weekend in Dubai.
According to Business Wire, the menswear market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6% between 2020 and 2024, or roughly $ 153.9. There is a hunger for men’s clothing brands as women’s clothing has dominated the fashion market for many years. We saw last year that the industry is striving to be more inclusive and diverse, and for men’s clothing, there is room for emerging and established designers. We saw it last week with the creative director of Valentino Pierpaolo Piccioli with twenty-three masculine looks during Haute Couture week, a first to see male looks on the Haute Couture fashion show.
Jacob Abrian, CEO of the The Arab Fashion Council (AFC) and Mohammed Aqra, the director of strategy, are doing something to put on the map a week of men in the Arab region. They have just unveiled the first Arab Menswear Week which took place this weekend, digitally from Dubai. In strategic partnership with the Fdration de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), the AFC presented fifteen brands from the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Iran, Sweden, Paraguay, the United Kingdom and France by unveiling their fall-winter 2021 collections.
Abrian and Aqra saw how fashion in the Middle East has grown rapidly over the past five years, but with very little representation for menswear. According to the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, men’s clothing dominated the UAE’s apparel industry in 2018, generating sales of $ 12.3 billion. The partnership with FHCM is mutually strategic, the French fashion industry, which is governed by the realm of the FHCM, has created some of the most acclaimed fashion empires in the world and spotted some of the most creative emerging brands, Abrian said. The strategic collaboration is certainly an added value to support the construction of a robust fashion economy in the Middle East and to introduce Parisian designers to the Arab market.
On the opening night Amato Couture, the Dubai-based brand launched its first collection of menswear for fashion week, showing off looks with a color palette of whites and pastel colors, with embroidery tailoring know-how showcasing each look. shot in the Dubais desert. Iranian label, Zar-Douz put nature at the center of the collection with notes of mountains and water. Rabih Rowells Unnatural the brand illustrated the dualism of day and night clothes. The Lebanese designer who now resides in Dubai had led global campaigns for designers like Jean Paul Gaultier.
In a question-and-answer moment, Mohammed Aqra, Director of Strategy for ACF, spoke with FHCM’s Director of Emerging Brands, Serge Carreira, about emerging brands and how to navigate the process of become a fashion empire. Designer presented by FHCM Arturo Obegero and his enduring eponymous label, featuring drama and emotions in the Covid era in his collection.
And Lebanese designer Amine Jreissati and founder of Boyfriends Beirut showroom was destroyed in the Beirut explosion on August 4, 2020, showcased his minimal figure, his subliminal detailed and gender invisible collection. Closing the first night of Mens Week, he noted: The significance is that the region has finally realized how equally important men’s and women’s fashion is. I am happy to be a part of this change. The menswear market has grown tremendously in recent years and I am delighted to see the Middle East participating as established regional brands. It gives us visibility, credibility and awareness.
The second night saw the collection reveal of EGONlab, an FHCM brand where we saw their masculine clothing.
Iranian designer Behnood Javaherpours Masculine Femininity collection, draws attention to androgynous fashion styles, which for Behnood are neither female nor male but inclusive and sexually neutral. The collection is all about being androgynous, said Javaherpour. Continuing he goes on saying, Middle Eastern men take great pride in their appearance and being part of a platform that gives regional and global reach to show off their style was very exciting for my Behnood brand. It also allows a designer like me who is a pioneer of stylish men to showcase my collection. I would love to empower men through my designs and give them advice on how to look elegant and stylish for any occasion.
Beirut Emergency room, an eclectic brand with a spirit of its own continued the catwalks, followed by the British brand Velsvoir unveiling their collection and the Parisian brand FHCM LGN, Louis Gabriel Nouchi presenting his collection through a dance ensemble.
The end of the Day Threes range was a Swedish brand Lazoschmidl; Paraguay based brand Vropardo, who started their collection; and Valletta Studio, a design house based in Paris. Abrian interviewed fashion blogger legend Diane Pernet for the Council’s discussions on fashion blogging and the future of digital in fashion. Designer based in Beirut Roni helou, created his collection with a film called Road to Exi (s) t. And, the Mens Fashion Week closing was a UAE-based brand Michael five.
As fashion grows in the Middle East and men’s clothing is expected to expand over the next three years, it is clear that the fashion market is in need of men’s brands. Having a fashion week dedicated to men from the region is strategically important from different points of view; one is to foster the growth of a new fashion segment represented by extremely talented Arab designers and the second is to support gender equality and give men in the region freedom of expression, says Mohammed Read.
When men in the arab world see that there are middle eastern menswear brands and they realize that they may need to improve their fashion style, they will be more inclined to buy menswear brands in the region and internationally. It creates healthy competition in the fashion market, it boosts sales, and when the men are stylish, the women standing next to them also feel empowered in their styles. It’s a win-win for both genre fashion markets.
Watch the Mens Week Show, Here.
