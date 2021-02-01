Michelle Keegan posts steamy snap in a dress as hubby Mark Wright gushes for wife

Michelle Keegan looked sensational in a dark mini dress in an Instagram throwback snap shared on Sunday.

The actress, 33, shared the image, taken a year ago, next to a ‘Watch out, wet floor’ sign and wrote: ‘While the only thing you had to watch out for beware was wet ground ” amid the global pandemic.

And her husband, Mark Wright, 34, was a huge fan of the photo as he said he was ‘forever grateful’ to be in his life.

Wet Floor Caution: Michelle Keegan, 33, looked stunning in a dark minidress as she posted a throwback photo to her Instagram on Sunday

A year ago: The star joked that when the photo was taken the only thing she had to ‘watch out for was wet ground’

Michelle wore a short patterned dress that accentuated her supple legs as she sat perched on a pink cushion.

Michelle styled her dark tresses into effortless waves and opted for a subtle makeup palette to showcase her stunning features.

It comes after her husband, Mark Wright, said he felt “ eternally grateful ” to have her in his life during the Covid pandemic, after seeing family members affected by the virus.

The former TOWIE star whose father Mark Sr. was hospitalized with coronavirus couldn’t be more grateful to have had his wife by his side amid the global health crisis.

Support: Mark Wright said he felt ‘forever grateful’ to have wife Michelle in his life during the COVID-19 pandemic, after seeing family members affected by the virus (pictured March 2020)

He said Hello!magazine: ‘I learned what is most important in life, how important health is, how important family is. It is happiness number one, the love that surrounds you.

“ I’m just grateful to have him by my side every day, to have someone I can share my life with.

“ Being with Michelle during these times has been amazing, and I am eternally grateful for it. ”

Mark Sr. has now returned from hospital and Mark is hoping his two uncles – who have also contracted the virus – will follow him soon.

Michelle filmed the Sky One Brassic show and recently posted photos from her “ shortest weekend in history. ”

She had already celebrated the end of a long work week on Friday, but is already back to the grind since she resumed filming on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram story, Michelle first shared a photo of the sight of a sunrise from inside a car, captioning the post: ‘Early Sunday morning is up. ”

She later posed for a mirror selfie on set, wrapping warm in a long beige-colored coat that covered a black-colored hoodie, while protecting herself with a face mask amid the ongoing pandemic.

‘Aaaaaa and I’m back !!!’ she wrote. “The shortest weekend ever!”