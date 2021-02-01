Connect with us

Fashion

Michelle Keegan posts steamy snap in a dress as hubby Mark Wright gushes for wife

Avatar

Published

19 hours ago

on

By


Michelle Keegan posts scorching throwback pic in a short dress as hubby Mark Wright gushes he’s ‘eternally grateful’ she is in his life

By Nicole Conner For Mailonline

Posted: | Updated:

Michelle Keegan looked sensational in a dark mini dress in an Instagram throwback snap shared on Sunday.

The actress, 33, shared the image, taken a year ago, next to a ‘Watch out, wet floor’ sign and wrote: ‘While the only thing you had to watch out for beware was wet ground ” amid the global pandemic.

And her husband, Mark Wright, 34, was a huge fan of the photo as he said he was ‘forever grateful’ to be in his life.

Wet Floor Caution: Michelle Keegan, 33, looked stunning in a dark minidress as she posted a throwback photo to her Instagram on Sunday

A year ago: The star joked that when the photo was taken the only thing she had to 'watch out for was wet ground'

A year ago: The star joked that when the photo was taken the only thing she had to ‘watch out for was wet ground’

Michelle wore a short patterned dress that accentuated her supple legs as she sat perched on a pink cushion.

Michelle styled her dark tresses into effortless waves and opted for a subtle makeup palette to showcase her stunning features.

It comes after her husband, Mark Wright, said he felt “ eternally grateful ” to have her in his life during the Covid pandemic, after seeing family members affected by the virus.

The former TOWIE star whose father Mark Sr. was hospitalized with coronavirus couldn’t be more grateful to have had his wife by his side amid the global health crisis.

Support: Mark Wright said he felt 'forever grateful' to have wife Michelle in his life during the COVID-19 pandemic, after seeing family members affected by the virus (pictured March 2020)

Support: Mark Wright said he felt ‘forever grateful’ to have wife Michelle in his life during the COVID-19 pandemic, after seeing family members affected by the virus (pictured March 2020)

He said Hello!magazine: ‘I learned what is most important in life, how important health is, how important family is. It is happiness number one, the love that surrounds you.

“ I’m just grateful to have him by my side every day, to have someone I can share my life with.

“ Being with Michelle during these times has been amazing, and I am eternally grateful for it. ”

Mark Sr. has now returned from hospital and Mark is hoping his two uncles – who have also contracted the virus – will follow him soon.

Michelle filmed the Sky One Brassic show and recently posted photos from her “ shortest weekend in history. ”

She had already celebrated the end of a long work week on Friday, but is already back to the grind since she resumed filming on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram story, Michelle first shared a photo of the sight of a sunrise from inside a car, captioning the post: ‘Early Sunday morning is up. ”

She later posed for a mirror selfie on set, wrapping warm in a long beige-colored coat that covered a black-colored hoodie, while protecting herself with a face mask amid the ongoing pandemic.

‘Aaaaaa and I’m back !!!’ she wrote. “The shortest weekend ever!”

Back to work: Michelle has since said goodbye to her short-lived weekend as she returned to work on the show on Sunday

Back to work: Michelle has since said goodbye to her short-lived weekend as she returned to work on the show on Sunday

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]bulletin.com

Related Topics: