75 denim looks from Men’s Fashion Week Fall 2021 – Sourcing Journal





Another season of menswear in Europe took place on digital channels, allowing designers to experiment with visuals and sound to help them tell their Fall / Winter 21-22 stories. While some have chosen austere and natural decors to showcase their collections, others have chosen digitized images to create their own fantastic backdrop. Denim has found a way to live in both realms. Related Articles Nods to work wear and outerwear have been found in the collections as more and more consumers consider qualities such as durability and functionality in the clothes they buy. South Korean men’s clothing brand Wooyoungmi updated the classic denim work shirt with nontraditional pockets. Loose fit jeans with a central pleat. With a collection made up of ecru, black, light and dark denim, David Catalan taught a lesson in simplicity with his matching jackets and bottoms inspired by work clothes. Contrasting stitching, slightly worn edges, and some play on proportions – be it cropped or balloon-shaped legs – gave the denim a youthful vibe. The feature was central to Levi’s collaborator Heron Preston’s collection. Puffy coats, sweatshirts and flame-retardant shirts balanced the loose proportions of the jeans with utilitarian details like hammer curls. Meanwhile, Isabel Marant has made a strong case for the denim jumpsuit – a key element among women that has yet to be transferred to men. Genderless brand EgonLab put the emphasis on flare jeans in a collection called “Horror Story,” which was featured in a 13-minute film of the same name. Classic denim jackets were trimmed with metal studs, a trim that was also used by Dundas to embellish the lines of its Western denim shirts and on the GmbH’s plaid shirts. Varied interpretations of Western fashion have been found in several collections, including Wales Bonner, Louis Vuitton and Y / Project, which used metal snaps to manipulate silhouettes and chaps to bring the story home. The collection designed by Glenn Martens also included jeans with embroidery of cowboy boots. Bluemarble studded with unique details and stitching on the front yoke. Twist stitching updated classic Brunello Cucinelli jeans. Decorative stitching has modernized the Brioni denim jacket. The subtle tear and repair gave the Eleventy straight fit jeans a lively look and feel. In a collection that included hoodies, trench coats, and pajama-style draped sets, Dries Van Noten also incorporated tried and true indigo pieces like a denim jacket (worn in woolen pants) and high-waisted wide-leg jeans that spread over shoes. The veined surface of the fabric mimicked the texture of some nylon pieces in the collection. The designer also played with rust-colored finishes which gave the denim an eroded look. Jeans were a popular garment for designers with a brash design perspective for the season. Rick Owens incorporated bleached denim pieces into a signature dark and dark collection. Alyx’s jeans and elongated denim jackets shared the same muddy, leather-like surface. Dhruv Kapoor’s bleach-splashed jeans gave a bold contrast of white and bright blue. Plus that was for CoolTM, who lined the gaping holes of his destroyed ’90s-style baggy jeans with flowery fabrics. Rhuded preferred ripped jeans in a collection that turned to grunge. For Maison Mihara Yasuhiro, denim was a way to experiment with deconstruction and offbeat shapes. Vetements decorated denim pieces with a pattern of black flames. The clothes rubbed shoulders with the brand’s staple laser-print logo denim and extra-long, loose-fitting silhouettes. Flame patterns were also found in Sankuanz’s dystopian collection, in addition to denim jackets and jeans with streaked paint, ink splatter, and dangerous spikes. Other designers have applied artisan techniques to create a personal and unique look to their denim. Basscoutur focused on patchwork constructions for its jackets and flare jeans. Vintage and undead fabrics add visual interest and texture to the denim garments of Children of the Discordance. Kidsuper created abstract faces on jeans using patchwork and collage techniques. Moschino, meanwhile, showcased fully painted denim pieces creating truly wearable works of art.







