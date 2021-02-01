England rugby star Joe Marler dresses up as Disney princess for daughter’s birthday





Joe Marler dressed up as Belle for his daughter’s birthday.



Image: Instagram





Joe Marler channeled his inner Disney Princess for the fifth birthday of his locked toddler. With most of us having experienced a lockdown anniversary in the past year or so, it’s hard to come up with new, creative ideas to make them special. But English ace Joe Marler has been hailed as an amazing dad after deciding to dress like Disney Belle for his child’s big day. The star – who played for the Harlequins – wore a bright yellow dress like the princess in Beauty and the Beast. In the background, balloons fill the room, with a large number five and a pink handwriting happy birthday sign. Sharing the snap on Instagram, Joe, 30, wrote: Felt cute could be deleted later. Read more: UK Weather: Arctic explosion expected to bring 40cm of snow and freezing rain to Britain this week And his 169,000 followers were eager to comment, with many hailing him as an amazing father. Parenting done right, one said, while another wrote: You are an absolute legend I really do something like this for my daughter’s birthday. A third said: I love the commitment to your art. Where did you find a princess dress of this size? I want one! While a fourth added: This is the best thing I have ever seen. A fifth simply wrote, “Best daddy award goes to @ joemarler17 Do you take party bookings?” Joe shares three children with his wife Daisy – Jasper, Maggie and Felix – and previously praised her for helping him stay on top of his game. He told FQ Magazine in 2017: My wife, Daisy, is very good at helping me balance the two [rugby and fatherhood]. Sometimes the team has double days and I need to have an early night, a decent closed eye. So do the night shift with the kids. Joe retired from the Six Nations team last week for personal reasons, saying he wanted to spend more time with his young family. He also left in 2018 before turning around and deciding to play at the 2019 World Cup. Now read: Piers Morgan leads the way in wishing Sir Captain Tom Moore a speedy recovery as he battles coronavirus







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos