Winnie Harlow Stuns In Shimmering Pink Short Dress With Thigh High Boots: ‘Barbie Girl’





Winnie Harlow took to Instagram to update fans with new photos of herself. The successful model is no stranger to making a huge impact on her followers with her fashion choice and opted for a catchy number for her latest post. Harlow was stunned in a short pink strapless Barbie dress. The garment featured large knots on the front and back and a mini train that draped the floor. The outfit fell above her thigh and was made of a shimmering material. She paired the set with over the knee boots that were a shade of pink different from her dress and gave it extra height. Harlow sported his dark hair in a mule style and placed a pink Chanel handbag with a chain strap over his shoulder. She accessorized with a necklace that had a large heart pendant and acrylic nails. The 26-year-old gave her subscribers three images in one download. In the foreground, Harlow has been captured from head to toe while walking down the street. She had her legs crossed and held up a hand. Harlow looked at the floor, making everything effortless. In the next slide, the old The next American top model The candidate looked to her left with her keen eyes and tied her two hands together. In the third and final frame, Harlow was smashed from behind while riding in the back of a black car. She looked over her shoulder directly at the camera lens with a smile and showed the details of her outfit from another angle. In the tags, Harlow credited designer Christian Cowan, his makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin, hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez and Stan Potts for their photographs. In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up over 157,000 likes and over 520 comments, which proved to be very popular with her 8.4 million subscribers. “Gorgeous! Always love your photos,” one user wrote. “I love mullet, Winnie… yes you always won sis!” another person shared. “I didn’t think anyone could shake a mule but you do,” a third fan remarked. “Screw Barbie, you are a queen!” commented a fourth admirer. Having an impression on his loyal social media following isn’t new to Harlow. As previously stated by The Inquisitr, the What would you do? The actress was seduced by a white bra top with a blue triangular-shaped cropped jacket with a hood and a zipper in the middle. She wore lace-up Nike sneakers that were two different shades of blue and sported half of her hair in a bun.







