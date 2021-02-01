Fashion
How the pandemic has changed the way we buy clothes
As more and more of us turn to online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic, consumer spending habits are shifting away from traditional retail.
The pandemic has accelerated the transition to a more digital world and triggered changes in online shopping behaviors that are likely to last. With many still working from home for the foreseeable future, businesses are adjusting to new trends and habits, from customers investing more in casual wear to retailers adding more personalized shopping experiences.
1. No access to the cloakroom
Social distancing and store closings have had a huge impact, and one of the most notable changes is the inability to try on clothes in-store.
As many retailers face this challenge and customers have to return unsuitable clothing, fashion brands are looking for answers. One solution is virtual locker rooms like Zyler.
Zyler is an online clothing testing tool available as a plug-in for retailers, where customers can digitally try on outfits by uploading a selfie and entering a few measurements. Customers also have the option of creating a Zyler account, which serves as a passport to try on any participating website.
2. Retail therapy
While the apparel industry as a whole has suffered, those with a strong presence online weathered the storm.
ASOS, for example, attributed its tremendous 329% increase in profits to sales of affordable homewear. As an exclusively online brand, the retailer is able to withstand the pandemic and its aftermath, which is evident in the brand’s interest in saving Topshop’s flagship product.
With all the Covid-19 measures in place, the fun has been drained from shopping and retailers must adapt to keep things interesting. Customers haven’t stopped spending, but most are online, and this influence is likely to push these competitors to invest more in growing their digital operations.
3. Demand for casual wear
People are investing more in casual and gym wear, and the companies selling these items have seen a huge boost, some like Boohoo offering specialized features and collections of loungewear and “Stay at Home” sets. or “Work from Home”. Most people in white-collar jobs are now working from home, with a new love for sweatpants that some experts predict will survive the pandemic.
With retailers missing out on the Christmas party boom last year, sales of heels and other dress shoes have been declining for years, and the pandemic has accelerated their demise. Sales of dress shoes for men and women fell 70% in March and April, according to NPD. According to the onefourzero group, demand for research for “men’s suits” fell 79% from March to June 2020. Clothing directly related to events, such as festival outfits, saw an even steeper drop of 152 % due to massive festival cancellations across the UK.
However, some retailers such as Missguided and River Island have decided to take the stimulating route of ‘dress for me’, which while continuing to sell more formal clothes will appeal to the younger selfie generation who still want post pictures of themselves though.
4. Request for personalized purchases
In addition to the expansion of loungewear departments, the demand for personalized clothing services has also increased. Many companies are wondering how to stay relevant in a landscape dominated by a pandemic. Whether it’s personal style online or the ability to try on clothes online, consumers want unique experiences when locked in at home.
Most retailer websites tend to take a one-size-fits-all approach that probably won’t work much longer. With the pandemic sparking a shopping revolution, retailers must personalize the customer journey. By adding new technology such as online testing to a website, customers can not only start to feel more engaged with the product, but they are also presented with something new to do with their time rather than just browse the articles as usual. This is especially important in an age when clothing shopping seems less personal than ever.
