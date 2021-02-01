BRS & Co. sells DTLR Villa LLC to JD Sports Fashion Plc





NEW YORK, February 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – DTLR Villa LLC (“DTLR” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of BRS & Co. (“BRS”), today announced that it has signed an agreement to be acquired by JD Sports Fashion Plc (“JD”), a global retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands. After the acquisition, DTLR will continue to be led by co-CEOs, Glenn Gaynor and Scott Collins. DTLR is a one-stop-shop lifestyle retailer for street inspired shoes, clothing and accessories to a young and trendy multicultural audience. The company’s mission is to serve its local customers and neighborhoods with passion, superior product selection and community service. BRS initially acquired Downtown Locker Room (later renamed DTLR) with 43 stores located in the Mid-Atlantic region and through new store openings and a merger with Sneaker Villa in 2017, DTLR Villa has grown into a leading fashion retailer. of life in the United States. The Company currently operates 247 stores in 19 states, primarily in the northern, southern and eastern United States. Glenn Gaynor, co-CEO of DTLR, said: “With the support of BRS, DTLR has been able to bring the company’s passion for expression, fashion, entertainment and community empowerment to a customer base. wider. We look forward to partnering with JD leadership to serve a wider audience. audience and to this next phase of the company’s growth. “ Scott Collins, co-CEO of DTLR, added: “We look forward to continuing to expand the DTLR community with the leadership of JD.” Bruce bruckmann“Said the Managing Director of BRS,” Glenn and Scott have led the company through transformative growth and weathered difficult operating conditions with great success. It has been a privilege and a pleasure to work with the team leadership of DTLR and we wish them continued success. “ “Glenn and Scott have done a tremendous job in making DTLR a leading lifestyle retailer in the United States. We wish them well as they embark on this new stage in the company’s growth,” said Rashad Rahman, Managing Director of BRS. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the HSR Law. The company’s financial advisor was Baird and legal advisor was Dechert LLP. About BRS & Co. BRS is a New York-based private investment firm with a combined invested capital of $ 1.2 billion, focused on investing in lower middle market consumer goods and services firms. Since 1996, BRS has purchased over 50 holding companies for an aggregate consideration of over $ 6.9 billion. In addition, the BRS portfolio companies have made more than 40 additional acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.brs.com. SOURCE BRS & Co. Related links https://www.brs.com

