Connect with us

Fashion

Control partner forced terrified woman to wear men’s clothes and no makeup

Avatar

Published

14 hours ago

on

By


An abusive father who controlled his partner for a decade forced her to wear men’s clothes and no makeup and prevented her from owning a phone.

Daniel Bishopp, 24, made rules about how she should dress and who she could talk to in an attempt to prevent her from leaving him.

The Hull father-of-three was jailed for abusing his girlfriend, whom he met when they were both teenagers.

Bishopp was “paranoid” and “terrified” that the mother of his children would leave him and chart all aspects of his life, reports Hull Live.

He strangled her more than 20 times during their time together – only stopping when she was having trouble breathing.

Selfie of the perpetrator Daniel Bishopp
Bishopp repeatedly strangled his partner
(Image: MEN MEDIA)

A court heard that six months after the couple’s relationship started, Bishopp turned violent and strangled her when he got angry.

Hull Crown Court learned it was the last straw for Bishopp’s ex-partner on October 16 last year and they found the courage to call the police.

Prosecutor Katy Rafter told the court that Bishopp “got up in the mood” and grabbed the victim by the throat, pinned her against the wall and lifted her to stand on tiptoes. feet and held her as she struggled to breathe.

He then slapped her on the back of the head after releasing her as she left the room and the victim believed it was because she had given him permission to get her first job two days before the attack.

“The accused is paranoid and terrified of her [the victim] leaving him, ”said Miss Rafter.

“She described how he would control, such as how the defendant wouldn’t allow him to wear makeup, go out on her own or own a cell phone for most of the relationship.

Abuser Daniel Bishopp wearing a helmet
Daniel Bishopp even stopped his partner from owning a phone
(Image: MEN MEDIA)

“He also encouraged her to wear his clothes. She says that for the past 10 years the accused was in control of her life, where she feared that if she didn’t leave him, he would be violent towards her.”

Miss Rafter said the accused “only became more paranoid” after the victim started labor and a month after the attack, she texted him abusively when she was with her sister , demanding that she come home.

It was that day, November 13, that she decided to end the relationship, but Bishopp refused to leave and knocked on the bedroom door before the police came to arrest her.

“[The victim] says that due to the behavior of the accused she lost a lot of weight and felt that she had no energy to continue and details how things were very difficult in the days following the arrest of the accused, ”Miss Rafter said.

“She wondered if she had done the right thing by going to the police, but said that over the days things got easier, her health improved, she gained weight, she is happier, less stressed, and feels capable of doing things like using social media, media and putting on makeup.

“Now the children are doing well and they also seem happier.”

In defense, Rachel Scott said Bishopp was apologizing and suffering from anxiety and depression and was a construction worker before losing his job in the pandemic.

She said he loved his children and said the victim wanted him to receive help with his anger instead of being punished.

The court also heard that Bishopp could not control his emotions, smoked cannabis to help him sleep, which made him paranoid.

The audience was told that while he was abusive throughout the relationship, it was consistent and had not worsened.

Recorder Mullarkey put in place a five-year restraining order to prevent Bishopp from contacting the victim and sentenced him to 16 months in prison.

He said: “Your point of view and your attitude towards [the victim] was obviously distorted by your own feeling of insecurity and paranoia.

“You controlled her by forbidding her to wear makeup, choosing her clothes for her, dissuading her from seeing her friends, allowing her to go out on her own and even allowing her to own a cell phone.

“Because of your violent behavior towards her, she was afraid of what might happen if she did not follow your instructions.

“You used the children as a weapon against her.

“Your mental health problems are not starting to justify your behavior towards [the victim]. “



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: