Control partner forced terrified woman to wear men’s clothes and no makeup

An abusive father who controlled his partner for a decade forced her to wear men’s clothes and no makeup and prevented her from owning a phone.

Daniel Bishopp, 24, made rules about how she should dress and who she could talk to in an attempt to prevent her from leaving him.

The Hull father-of-three was jailed for abusing his girlfriend, whom he met when they were both teenagers.

Bishopp was “paranoid” and “terrified” that the mother of his children would leave him and chart all aspects of his life, reports Hull Live.

He strangled her more than 20 times during their time together – only stopping when she was having trouble breathing.



(Image: MEN MEDIA)



A court heard that six months after the couple’s relationship started, Bishopp turned violent and strangled her when he got angry.

Hull Crown Court learned it was the last straw for Bishopp’s ex-partner on October 16 last year and they found the courage to call the police.

Prosecutor Katy Rafter told the court that Bishopp “got up in the mood” and grabbed the victim by the throat, pinned her against the wall and lifted her to stand on tiptoes. feet and held her as she struggled to breathe.

He then slapped her on the back of the head after releasing her as she left the room and the victim believed it was because she had given him permission to get her first job two days before the attack.

“The accused is paranoid and terrified of her [the victim] leaving him, ”said Miss Rafter.

“She described how he would control, such as how the defendant wouldn’t allow him to wear makeup, go out on her own or own a cell phone for most of the relationship.



(Image: MEN MEDIA)



“He also encouraged her to wear his clothes. She says that for the past 10 years the accused was in control of her life, where she feared that if she didn’t leave him, he would be violent towards her.”

Miss Rafter said the accused “only became more paranoid” after the victim started labor and a month after the attack, she texted him abusively when she was with her sister , demanding that she come home.

It was that day, November 13, that she decided to end the relationship, but Bishopp refused to leave and knocked on the bedroom door before the police came to arrest her.

“[The victim] says that due to the behavior of the accused she lost a lot of weight and felt that she had no energy to continue and details how things were very difficult in the days following the arrest of the accused, ”Miss Rafter said.

“She wondered if she had done the right thing by going to the police, but said that over the days things got easier, her health improved, she gained weight, she is happier, less stressed, and feels capable of doing things like using social media, media and putting on makeup.

“Now the children are doing well and they also seem happier.”

In defense, Rachel Scott said Bishopp was apologizing and suffering from anxiety and depression and was a construction worker before losing his job in the pandemic.

She said he loved his children and said the victim wanted him to receive help with his anger instead of being punished.

The court also heard that Bishopp could not control his emotions, smoked cannabis to help him sleep, which made him paranoid.

The audience was told that while he was abusive throughout the relationship, it was consistent and had not worsened.

Recorder Mullarkey put in place a five-year restraining order to prevent Bishopp from contacting the victim and sentenced him to 16 months in prison.

He said: “Your point of view and your attitude towards [the victim] was obviously distorted by your own feeling of insecurity and paranoia.

“You controlled her by forbidding her to wear makeup, choosing her clothes for her, dissuading her from seeing her friends, allowing her to go out on her own and even allowing her to own a cell phone.

“Because of your violent behavior towards her, she was afraid of what might happen if she did not follow your instructions.

“You used the children as a weapon against her.

“Your mental health problems are not starting to justify your behavior towards [the victim]. “