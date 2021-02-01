Jill Ramseys Hunt buys ecommerce brands in fashion – WWD

Jill Ramsey turned to building an e-commerce empire, using her years of online experience at Macy’s, Walmart, and eBay to develop social media-based brands with some business insight.

And she got off to a good start last year when, after stepping down from her role as Director of Product and Digital at Macy’s, she quietly joined private equity-backed Excelerate Brands as Managing Director and took over. a portfolio that already included Princess Polly, Petal. & Pup and Rebdolls.

Now, Ramsey is expanding with a new name for the company – Aka Brands – and is hitting the pavement around the world, looking for next-gen brands to add to the portfolio and supercharge.

It’s a move that takes Ramsey squarely into the New and Next, where brands move quickly and always evolve, unlike more mature establishment names that she says struggle to keep up with changes in consumerism at speed. light.

“I just don’t see that they have the speed and agility to get around and get to where the consumer is going,” she said of established players. “These little brands are so much more agile.”

For example, Ramsey said the fast-paced setting is figuring out the Clubhouse audio social network while the general public still struggles with TikTok. Companies born on social networks are also much more ready to share brand development with consumers.

“It’s all about control and editorial control and older and more mature brands are so used to the old notion of control over every component of [the brand image], “she said.” These young brands are all focused on authenticity and that close relationship with the consumer. “

Sometimes that means using content generated by the wider world.

“These young brands, [their online presence] looks like an Instagram feed, it looks like an Instagram feed, ”she said. “They organize influencer content and customer content. The more mature, controlled brands would never give up on that.

Despite this ability to connect, young brands often struggle to take the next step, ship and cover all the logistical and financial needs of their growing businesses.

And that’s where Ramsey prepares to step in, connecting brands with platforms like Shopify, securing warehouse capacity, building up working capital and inventory, and then restocking merchandise as it goes. ‘they sell.

Aka is looking to buy control of brands born online that have generated sales of $ 20 million or more and need help taking it to the next level.

The idea is to keep portfolio companies independent, allowing for a smooth exit when conditions warrant, while fostering some level of collaboration, with each operation learning from the others.

Ramsey is currently in Australia, in contact with Princess Polly and Petal & Pup and looking for new brands to buy.

“Australia is a great prospecting market,” she said, noting that brands that have established themselves there can translate well into the United States. “It’s a great way to find a proven brand and really put it in a 10x bigger market.”

Aka’s two Australian brands are making this transition now.

Princess Polly was founded in 2010 by Wez and Eirin Bryett and is considered one of the fastest growing brands for women between the ages of 16 and 25 in the US market.

Petal & Pup was founded in 2014 by Tiffany Henry and led by Philip Scarff and moved to the United States in 2019, targeting consumers ranging from 24 to 40 years old.

Based in New York City, Rebdolls was founded by Grisel Paula and caters to a wide range of plus size women.

To help build these brands and all the new names that are added, Ramsey has put together a team of veterans that includes Jack Calandra, former CFO and executive vice president of Tailored Brands; Michael Trembley, who also worked at Macy’s and Walmart; Jonathan Harvey, former vice president of human resources at Fashion Nova, and John Gonneville, who helped establish the company as a senior partner at Summit Partners.

San Francisco-based Aka is still backed by Summit, which manages more than $ 23 billion with a focus on growth stocks, fixed income and public stocks.

