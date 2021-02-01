‘Davina McCall’s see-through dress after vile insult was a master class in troll killing’ – Polly Hudson





She’s a busy presenter, with two top TV shows right now, an avid fitness enthusiast and a mom of three, but Davina McCall has found time to add another string to her bow. She just conducted a masterclass on fighting online haters. On January 23, Davina posted a photo of herself fully dressed in her cheerful rags as she prepared to host ITVs The Masked Singer. A small-minded stranger decided it was important that Davina did not know her full grammatical opinion on this matter. The sun-kissed old woman should cover a gorgeous dress, but not for the wrinkled pleated sage for the mature style, she typed, keyboard-warrior.

(Image: davina mccall / Instagram)

Confident and rightly Davina immediately laughed at the ridiculous and petty criticism, responding: Really sorry. Absolutely no chance to be wise here Sue shamefully aging is a lot more fun, alongside a laughing crying emoji. Then this weekend, undeterred – thank goodness – Davina posted another photo of herself in her best Saturday night. Who would have thought that an Amanda Wakeley sheer dress and sky high heels would turn out to be the perfect outfit to kill trolls?

(Image: INSTAGRAM)

Davinas’ defiant stance against the social media appearance police is an important example for everyone to set. She is 53 years old but refuses to apologize for it, or to take a back seat. Davina works extremely hard on her body and looks prettier than many women half her age in this white dress. She can wear whatever she wants, without having to explain herself to anyone, thank you. Age discrimination is still a boring thing that women have to fight against that just doesn’t apply to men.

(Image: ITV)

Guys evolve into sexy silver foxes, stand out, age like fine wines. Women especially in the public eye are damned if they do and damned if they don’t. Once their looks start to fade, a cliché only applies to women, either they will be ridiculed for not looking the same as in their twenties, or for working out to try and turn back the clock. They can’t win. And so, hurray for great models like Davina, who seems to age naturally, while also taking great care of herself to keep her fit and healthy. So much the better for her for taking such an unrepentant stand against jaded judge Judy. Because that’s the most depressing thing in this whole saga – the internet fanatic who picked Davina in the first place was a woman. Shame on you, Sue. Do better next time, please.







