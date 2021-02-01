Ambush Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear Collection





Much like the source material for many of his most famous found object jewelry, safety pins, chain links, zip ties, carabiners, Yoon Ahn holds things together. Framed by a Zoom background of pastel clouds, Ahn said from Tokyo that this collection is a continuation of last season’s project to lay the groundwork for Ambushs’ future visual and wearable language. And now that the brand is produced under the New Guards Group banner in Italy (excluding Japanese denim), it has a vast territory to shape. One of the main considerations, she said, was to create clothes that were both comfortable and that comfort, which bring this mental state. In creating these Ahn-shaped pieces, designed to create a sense of uniqueness, I don’t want to forget that feeling of being part of our daily life so that we can enjoy it more frequently. This was articulated in flexibly cut dresses punctuated with sequins, cutouts and resistant link garments, a bomber dress with a ribbed knit skirt and an indulgent but unconventional fit for men and women in volumized silhouettes with sportswear details: pieces to generate both impact and ease. Jackets with kimono collars and saturated colors, full-length shearlings played the facade of the outerwear. The shoes included square-heeled rubberized leather rain boots and faux fur slippers. The bags featured A-shaped metal handles on a new shoulder strap design; this material, along with the jewelry details on some of the ready-to-wear, were the strongest examples of the visual brand in a collection that eschewed flashy logos or graphic messaging in favor of a more low-key approach. This collection has been an effective chapter in Ahn’s ongoing tale, and one that has opened up various possible twists and turns. Some of the most recognizable pieces created by Ahn as a jewelry designer are based on these found objects: by recontextualizing and reconfiguring these objects, she makes them special as jewelry through the prism of her design process. Determining how, or if, to adapt this gender-defying approach to one that ambushes our preconceptions in the much larger but physically specific context of clothing (Readymades ready-to-wear) is a fascinating challenge whose answer is may well be hiding in Ahn’s instinctive collision. particularity and comfort.

