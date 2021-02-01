aka Brands presents its platform, which acquires and accelerates the growth of direct-to-consumer fashion brands





SAN FRANCISCO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – aka Brands (the Company; aka) is a value-added platform focused on acquiring and accelerating the growth of next-gen, digital-native fashion brands targeting Gen Z and Gen Z customers. millennium. aka scales Founder-led brands and helps them access new geographies and new customers to reach their full potential. The current aka portfolio consists of three brands: Princess polly, Petal and puppy and Rebdolls, each addressing a unique customer with an assortment of trendy and affordable fashion. Today’s consumer is inspired by fashion from social media and influencers. A new generation of social brands is emerging to meet all styles and all audiences. But many of these founder-led brands are struggling to scale. This is where aka can help, said Jill Ramsey, CEO of aka Brands. Using the power of our platform, brands leverage our relationships with our retail partners, access the expertise of our seasoned management team and our proven growth guide. The founders also learn best practices and benchmarks from our other high growth brands and grow their businesses more profitably. We believe that our brands go better together and that this is a winning formula for brands, customers and aka With the support of Summit Partners, aka Brands (until recently known as Excelerate Brands) was founded in 2018 with the vision of becoming a global leader in Direct-to-Consumer fashion. Today, the aka Brands portfolio includes three high growth fashion brands. With the continued support of Summit Partners, the company is exploring new opportunities to acquire additional brands that have strong growth potential, a proven track record in target markets and the ability to grow and perform in new markets. Current brands: Princess Polly Founded in Australia in 2010 and run by Wez and Eirin Bryett, Princess Polly is today one of the fastest growing brands in the US market serving women between the ages of 16 and 25. After joining the aka platform in 2018, Polly has seen rapid acceleration. and further customer expansion in the United States. Polly girls love fun and trendy fashions for going out and going. Customers are inspired by the constant flow of inspiring content on social media and the fresh new merchandise that arrives every day and loves affordable value. Petal & Pup Founded in Australia in 2015 by Tiffany Henry and led by Philip Scarff, Petal & Pup expanded to the US market in 2019. Petal clients are between 24 and 40 years old and are drawn to the quality and value of Trendy brands, styles and flattering feminine dresses for special occasions. Rebdolls Founded in New York in 2014 by Grisel Paula, Rebdolls offers a full range of sizes up to size 32 and prides itself on #sexyforall inclusivity. The Rebdolls customer is a female aged 18-44. 2020 has seen a dramatic shift in fashion evolve more online and this trend is here to stay. Fortunately, we are ideally positioned to capitalize on the increase in digital demand. We support our brands in their rapid expansion with access to increased execution capacity, increased working capital and tools to navigate impacted supply chains. Our unique approach, based on repeated testing and buying, allows us to be nimble and adapt to changes in consumer fashions, said Ramsey. I am proud of our brands and the aka team for delivering exceptional performance. We anticipate continued acceleration of growth with our current brands and look forward to expanding our portfolio with new brands where we can add similar value. Strong management team aka Brands has assembled a highly experienced management team with deep and diverse industry experience that spans from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. Led by Ramsey, who has extensive experience in e-commerce, the team shares a passion for fashion and retail and is committed to supporting businesses run by their founders. More information about the management team, including detailed biographies, can be found at www.aka-brands.com. About aka Brands Established in 2018, aka Brands is a global direct-to-consumer platform made up of three digitally native fashion brands offering an organized assortment of trendy and affordable clothing and fashion accessories. The company leverages its operational expertise and deep industry experience to help emerging brands grow and reach their full potential. The aka portfolio includes three compelling yet distinct brands, Princess Polly, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. Each brand serves its customers in a different way with an assortment of products that reinforces self-expression and a unique style. To learn more about aka Brands, visit www.aka-brands.com. About Summit Partners Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm that currently manages over $ 23 billion in equity, growth stocks, fixed income and public stocks. Summit invests in growth sectors of the economy and has invested in more than 500 companies in the technology, healthcare and other growth sectors. These companies have completed over 160 public equity offerings and over 200 have been acquired through strategic mergers and sales. Summit has offices in North America and Europe and invests in companies around the world. For more information, please see www.summitpartners.com or follow LinkedIn.

