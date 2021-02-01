John Krasinski wore a sweater with his daughters’ initials on SNL





It’s no secret that well-dressed Hollywood men hire celebrity stylists to help them look their best, but for an A-List actor to become a modern style icon, it takes a great collaboration: the eye of a stylist for sewing and knowledge of cool trends, with touches of the unique personality of a star. Think about the effortless ease of Jason Momoa in pink cuts and the unwavering confidence of Michael B. Jordan while pulling on a colorful harness. But make no mistake, you don’t have to wear something daring to look out of the ordinary. Concrete example: John Krasinski’s minimalist looks when hosting Saturday Night Live. Last Saturday, Krasinski’s attire on stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza showed the full range of her understated elegance, opening the show in a sophisticated hunter green AMI suit and ending the evening in a more casual-style concoction of navy knits. hugging and textured biceps. trousers. It’s the little details that have the most impact, like the monogram on the Boglioli sweater by Krasinski. Stylist Ilaria Urbinati took to Instagram on Sunday to share the heartwarming story of Krasinski’s custom sweater. According to Urbbinati’s post, Krasinski requested to have his daughters’ first initials – H for Hazel and V for Violet – on his fitted mesh shirt, which resulted in that perfectly flattering and meaningful cool daddy flex. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. By adding a personal element to an everyday knitwear, an ordinary outfit is extra special, and no matter if you have your girlfriend, wife or daughter’s initials on your heart, you are bound to look better dressed in their eyes. Take this monogrammed sweater as proof that you can wear something deeply personal without looking silly. But don’t think that means you should pull out that “# 1 daddy” tee on the back of your dresser. It’s the rich knit material and flattering silhouette of Krasinski’s Boglioli sweater that elevates her look, but the brand’s knitwear can cost as much as $ 800 a pop.. Fortunately, there are plenty of men’s clothing brands that offer monogram customization for less than half the price. From affordable Lands’ End cotton sweaters to Lingua francaluxury cashmere crewnecks, there is an option for every cool daddy’s budget to get the look. Surprise a loved one this Valentine’s Day by wearing their initials on your sleeve or on your heart. Who knows, they might even say your look is iconic. Check out these sweaters you can monogram: Lands’ End Supima cotton crew-neck sweater Polo Ralph Lauren Custom Crewneck Sweater Son of a Tailor cotton sweatshirt Lingua Franca personalized men’s crew neck sweater Adam mansuroglu

Senior Style and Equipment Writer

Adam mansuroglu

Senior Style and Equipment Writer

Adam is the Senior Style and Gear Editor, overseeing grooming, gear and fashion content on menshealth.com.







