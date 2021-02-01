21 black-owned fashion brands to learn about

Each Black History Month is called upon to support black-owned businesses in all industries, especially in fashion. And while this is a welcome call, it can often underestimate fair how important it can be to support black-owned fashion brands throughout the year, opening up opportunities for further investment, access to resources and sustainable growth.

Aurora James, founder of accessory brand Brother Vellies, put the idea into class action in the summer of 2020, following the protests in honor of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. Invented the 15% commitmentJames called on large retailers and start-ups to dedicate 15% of their storage space (virtual and otherwise) to black-owned businesses. Today, brands like Sephora, Madewell and Macys are on board.

Small businesses can get bigger. Real investments will start to happen in black businesses which will then flow back to our black communities, James shared on Instagram. Likewise over the summer, Beyonc launched the Black parade on its website, a directory of black-owned businesses to support in fashion, beauty, technology, etc.

For individuals, the conscious decision to do the same on a personal level by buying and scaling up black-owned businesses has an equally profound impact on economic equality, especially when it comes to the overwhelming options in the business. fashion space. Beyond the impact of your support, black designers and artists are behind some of the most exciting, trendy and innovative fashion pieces that fashion has to offer today, making your wardrobe a favor in return.

From brands that have been around for over a decade, like Telfar and Victor Glemaud, to new brands that bring new perspectives to uniform clothing, second-hand clothing, jewelry, leather goods and much more, talent are certainly not lacking. In advance, check out 21 black-owned fashion brands to shop and talk to friends, all varying in aesthetics, price, and vision.

Brother Vellies

Brother Vellies, an accessories brand founded by Aurora James, works not only to honor traditional African design practices and techniques, but also to create sustainable jobs for artisans in South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya and Morocco. . In addition to handcrafted designer shoes and handbags, Brother Vellies has launched a thoughtful selection of products for your home and life in 2020, including comfy cloud socks and Oaxacan local clay mugs, all made in collaboration with various designers and artisans.

Rooted in femininity, personal style and quality craftsmanship, New York-based Edas is the originator of some of the most intriguing and unique accessories today. Founded by artist and designer Sade Mims, the brand’s structural handbags and intricately beaded bucket hats are loved by celebrities and fashion insiders alike and at a glance at their site, it is not difficult to understand why. With its masterpieces and limited editions, Mims ignited a new creativity that many mainstream fashion brands have long forgotten.

Christopher john rogers

A refreshing escape from the New York fashion scene, Christopher John Rogers has captivated the industry and people with his vibrant colors, voluminous silhouettes and whimsical whimsy. Most recently, the designer had the honor of dressing Vice President Kamala Harris in a full preview of the historic 2021 presidential inauguration.

Jade swim

Jade Swim is a no-brainer for those looking for unique and luxurious styles of swimwear that have been carefully designed and cut to hug and sculpt the body. Founded by former fashion editor and stylist Brittany Kozerski, each collection explores both its minimalist taste and innovative silhouettes and color stories.

Ashya

For those looking for new versions of minimalist leather pieces, look no further than Ashya. Founded in New York City by Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece in 2017, the brand is a self-proclaimed ode to exploration, which seeks to travel, cultural diversity and quality craftsmanship to inspire and inform its offering of functional accessories and versatile.

Victor Glemaud

Launched in 2006, the eponymous Hatian-born Victor Glemauds brand has over the years become a favorite of celebrities like Mindy Kaling and Dakota Johnson for their innovative, colorful, size-appropriate knits.

Telfar

Launched in 2005, Telfar is the eponymous clothing and accessory line from Liberian-American designer and New York fashion staple Telfar Clemens. Seeing runaway success with its seemingly always out of print logo shopping bags, the brand is rooted in a democratic, accessible and unisex approach to clothing, cemented by its motto “NOT FOR YOU FOR EVERYONE.”

Brandon blackwood

The Brooklyn-raised Jamaican and Chinese designer founded and continues to grow his eponymous contemporary accessories brand with a focus on timeless silhouettes, quality details and affordability with many of his most popular offerings available at less than $ 100. Following the wave of civil rights protests in honor of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter in the summer of 2020, the designer released mini-bags labeled End Systemic Racism, in silver hardware, propelling the brand even more in the fashion consciousness.

Fe Christmas

Brooklyn-based designer Fe Noel created her eponymous label to celebrate working women who don’t see luxury too indulgent, from great food to memorable trips and dressing for fun. Heavily influenced by the Noels Caribbean heritage, the Fe Noels collection is packed with vibrant colors, inviting artwork and whimsical fabrics that will have you dreaming of your next beach vacation.

Martine Rose

Founded by London-based menswear designer Martine Rose, her eponymous label has become a cult favorite since its launch in 2007 for its modern exploration of proportions, silhouettes, textures, cultural references and gender fluidity.

Khiry

In 2016, Jameel Mohammed launched the modern luxury jewelry brand Khiry, showcasing designs inspired by the African diaspora and raising the conversation about black life and culture.

Phlemuns

Phlemuns, founded by Los Angeles-based designer James Flemons in 2013, aims to bridge the gap between high fashion and everyday life by following an inclusive, unisex and slow approach to production and design. Disregarding seasonal fashion calendars, Phlemuns releases collections at their own pace, with an emphasis on reimagined and reconstructed knit and denim basics.

Pyer moss

Pyer Moss, a menswear and womenswear brand, was founded by Kerby Jean-Raymond in 2013. With its captivating and wearable designs, the brand aims to use its platform and resources to evoke thoughtful dialogue and challenge social narratives. , in and out of fashion. .

Nandi Naya

Named after her eldest daughter, designer and designer Hleziphansi Zita created the jewelry brand Nandi Naya, featuring pieces inspired by architecture, modern women, and Zitas’ cultural stories and experiences as a product of the diaspora. South African. All handmade, the Nandi Nayas collections are full of necklaces, earrings and more.

Hanifa

Founded by Anifa Mvuemba in 2013, Hanifa continues to raise the bar with its captivating and curvaceous designs offered in sizes 0-20 and its innovative use of technology, recently hosting a whimsical 3D digital fashion show for its Pink Label Congo collection.

LaQuan Smith

Laquan Smith drew the lessons he learned from his grandmother’s pattern making and tailoring to create one of the most exciting and youngest secondhand brands in fashion in 2013. Today hui, her eponymous brand is adored by celebrities like Beyonce, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and many more. .

Coco and Breezy glasses

Coco and Breezy Eyewear was founded in 2009 by two designers, DJs and visual artists Corianna and Brianna Dotson. Understandably, both optical and solar funky frames have been a hit in the fashion and entertainment worlds, and continue to be to this day.

Re Ona

Calling for all minimal and uniform dressers. The RE ONA women’s ready-to-wear brand was born from the belief that clothing should be transitional, comfortable and functional; Off-season pieces that can be worn from morning to night. Consciously produced in small batches to eliminate waste, the brand designs in Toronto, Canada, while manufacturing ethically in Bangladesh.

Vavvoune

Founded by self-taught artisan and designer Valérie Blaise, Vavvoune is a luxury leather accessories brand inspired by functionality and nostalgia. From its structural bags to multifunctional fanny packs, all Vavvounes pieces are designed and manufactured in New York.

Daily newspaper

The Amsterdam-based fashion brand began as a lifestyle blog shared between three childhood friends, focused on their love of music, art, fashion and culture. Today, the brand offers functional, wearable and contemporary clothing for men, women and children, influenced by African culture.

Chelsea Paris

Chelsea Paris was born in 2012 to allow its founder, designer Theresa Ebagua, to create a luxury ode to her African heritage. Named after the Ebaguas daughters, the brand perfectly fuses iconic European craftsmanship with African-inspired patterns, colors and prints, resulting in a collection of staples and assertive styles.