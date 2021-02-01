Fashion
Rebel Wilson impresses in breathtaking red gown ahead of Valentine’s Day
Brandi fowler
Rebel Wilson was stunned in a spectacular red dress perfect for Valentine’s Day when the Hustle star hit Instagram on Monday and showed off her figure in the form-fitting look.
Perhaps Wilson Rebel should call 2021 the year of the assassination.
After nicknamed 2020 his “healthy year” and lost over 60 pounds, Rebel continued to inspire fans by sharing positive body mantras, glimpses of his workouts and an afterthought killer look.
Just days after striking poses in an elegant black dress adorned with pink feathers, the Bridesmaids The star was stunned again on Monday when she appeared in her Instagram Story in a red lace dress paired with red pumps – the perfect look for Valentine’s Day.
Rebel stunned in a red lace dress and red pumps
In the snapshot, Rebel shines as she looks at the camera with her hands on her hips and flashes a smile as she shows off her toned figure. Her blonde hair is pulled back with a braid on one side and soft side bangs in the front. The actress kept the rest of her look simple and wore no other accessories, which was fine since her red dress made a statement on its own.
The Jostle star wore the set as she filmed her new show Perfect dog. She then shared a photo of herself wearing the dress as she stood among several costumed puppies under a ‘Pooch Perfect’ sign. “Squad of dogs in the house… # PoochPerfect,” Rebel wrote in the photo.
Rebel wore her red lace dress on the set of her new show Perfect dog
Rebel also made a bold statement last week when she wore a bright orange jumpsuit topped with a cropped brown leather jacket as she posed with a cute fluffy dog on the set of Perfect dog. Fans sang her praises in the comments, saying they were “obsessed” with her look. One follower wrote: “Seriously, you look amazing! I’m so proud of you. I struggle with my weight daily. You inspire me!”‘
Rebel recently opened up about her ‘Healthy Year’ and revealed that she has noticed that people are treating her differently now that she has lost over 60 pounds. In an interview with Australian radio show The Morning Crew, Rebel said: “I think what’s really interesting is the way other people treat you. Sometimes being fat people don’t. don’t necessarily look at you twice. “
Fans sang the praises of Rebel when she wore this bright orange jumpsuit
“Now that I’m in good shape, people are offering to take my groceries to the car and keep the doors open for you, I’m like, ‘Have other people been through this all the time? ” Perfect the actress said it took her twenty years to learn to love herself “the right way”.
“I didn’t love myself like I should from 20 to 40 – it’s been 20 years. I feel so sad doing this to myself, just not loving myself in the right way.
It’s clear that not only has Rebel’s healthy year paid off, but her journey to self-love has also paid off.
