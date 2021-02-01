Fashion
Report shows there is a long way to go towards inclusion
Although the fashion industry has been address racial equality and justice in recent years, a new survey shows that there is still work to be done on the diversity.
Monday, Fashion Designers Council of America (CFDA) and PVH Corp., an American clothing company that owns brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, have released their State of Fashion Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report, which interviewed more than 1,000 industry professionals in 41 companies and three focus groups in fall 2020.
The results were grim. Less Black fashion industry employees (57%) felt their company was doing enough on racial and gender inclusion compared to its white counterparts (77%), and less than half of black respondents (44%) who agreed believed that these measures would result in permanent change.
Plus, white men still outnumber anyone in leadership roles, with just three C-suite-level employees of color serving as diversity directors in a sample of ten leading fashion and apparel companies. An analysis of 2019 data collected by McKinsey & Companys Women in the Workplace Researchalso found that white men dominated the C-suite (53%) and sat on the boards of fashion companies (72%), while employees of color made up only 16% of C-suite roles and 15% of council seats.
This lack of diversity has made some black employees feel as if they “don’t belong”. Two in three Black employees (63%) said they were often the “only” black person in the room, which resulted in increased pressure to perform well and better represent their identity.
The problem begins early on the road to a career in fashion. Less than 10% of 2020 undergraduates at America’s top six fashion schools, including Parsons School of Design and Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), are black, according to the report. Additionally, referrals for those looking for a new job disproportionately benefited white employees, 57% of whom received referrals, compared to just 23% of black employees.
Another barrier to entry into the fashion industry was low pay rates, as more black employees (37%) reported having to supplement their income than white employees (23%). The results noted that the low-paying nature of internships, a critical stepping stone to securing full-time employment, could hamper employment opportunities for black students.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CFDA and PVH publish new survey on diversity and inclusion in fashion
