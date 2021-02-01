Fashion
UK fashion industry facing decimation of Brexit trade deal
Britain’s £ 35billion fashion and textile industry faces ‘decimation’ due to bureaucracy and travel restrictions imposed by the new post-Brexit trade deal with the ‘EU, Boris Johnson warned.
In an open letter to the British Prime Minister Top fashion industry executives and executives and icons, including models Twiggy and Yasmin Le Bon, have said Brexit is strangling the complex international supply chains and the relationships that underpin their industry.
“The agreement with the EU has [left] a yawning hole where the free movement of goods and services promised for all creatives, including the fashion and textile industry, should be, ”they wrote in a letter coordinated by the Fashion Roundtable, a forum of the ‘industry.
Ms Le Bon said the ability to travel freely within the EU for business purposes was “crucial” for an industry where models could be assigned to a shoot with just a few hours’ notice.
“The wealth of these creative industries lies in our ability to evolve and change rapidly. For once, we need to be listened to and the government to work with us before it is too late.
These concerns echo those raised recently by the music industry about the need for work permits for each EU member state and paperwork to move products and equipment, and they called for urgent government action. .
The industry, which employs nearly 900,000 people according to an Oxford Economics study, warned last summer that the Covid-19 pandemic had put 250,000 jobs at risk.
Samantha Cameron – whose husband David, then Prime Minister, called the 2016 Brexit referendum – last week warned his fashion company found post-Brexit trade with the EU “difficult and difficult”.
Many of the 52,000 small businesses that form the backbone of the industry could not afford the professional help needed to navigate the new controls, the letter added, with customers on both sides of the Channel rejecting purchases due to unforeseen taxes and tariff charges.
Katharine Hamnett, the fashion designer best known for her political t-shirts and championing ethical business practices, said: “We need a radical overhaul of customs provisions, including VAT on all goods shipped within the country. ‘EU by the end of February, otherwise UK brands will die. . “
Helen Brocklebank, chief executive of Walpole, the luxury goods group whose members include Alexander McQueen and Burberry, said the government needs to simplify the post-Brexit trade regime and boost tourism retail.
“With 42 percent of all UK luxury export sales coming from the EU, the costs and administrative burdens of doing business in continental Europe mean that many of our members – especially SMEs – have concluded that they don’t just couldn’t afford to continue selling to those countries, ”she said.
Isabel Ettedgui, managing director of Connolly, the Savile Row fashion brand that sells Scottish cashmere and manufactures leather goods in Spain, said the financial ramifications of Brexit could be existential. “The result could be the possible closure of an 185-year-old company that holds the royal warrant,” she said.
Other signatories included Nick Knight, the fashion photographer; Jefferson Hack from Dazed Media Group; John Horner, Managing Director of Models 1 and Head of the British Fashion Models Association; Sam McKnight, the hairdresser who worked with Diana, Princess of Wales; designer Roksanda Ilinčić, the London-based Serbian designer whose dresses are worn by the Duchess of Cambridge and Michelle Obama; Laura Bailey, model and editor-in-chief of Vogue and Andrea Thompson, editor-in-chief of Marie Claire magazine.
The more than 400 signatories demanded “urgent action” from the government to protect an industry that is highly fragmented, but estimated to be worth 1.6% of Britain’s gross domestic product, according to an Oxford Economics study for the British Fashion Council Last year. In contrast, German industry accounts for 0.8 percent of GDP.
Among the fashion roundtable’s demands, the government is immediately adding garment workers to the list of ‘shortage occupations’ for UK visas to help fill thousands of vacancies in UK garment factories. He also calls for tax breaks to encourage sustainable practices and negotiations for paperless travel for British creatives and their gear in the EU.
The group also renewed its calls for the government to reverse its decision to scrap the retail export program that had allowed international visitors to claim 20% VAT on their purchases, but ended on January 1.
The Cabinet Office said it was working closely with companies in the fashion industry to adapt to the new business environment and was aware that some companies were facing challenges.
“We operate export hotlines, host webinars with policy experts and provide business support through our network of 300 international trade advisers,” a spokesperson said. “This is in addition to the millions we have invested to develop the customs intermediary sector.”
