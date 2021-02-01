NC’s senior care community goes viral on TikTok





A video of an elderly care community in North Carolina is going viral for all the right reasons.

ALBEMARLE, NC Residents and staff at Trinity Place in Albemarle, NC really soak up their newfound fame on TikTok. A video, which has accumulated more than 408,000 views, 1,100 comments and 700 shares, quickly warms the hearts of Internet users popular social media app TikTok. Erin Kidd, marketer at Lutheran Services Carolinas, said staff at Trinity Place dress weekly for its residents. “They dress and do a different act every week,” Kidd said, explaining how TikTok’s viral video was first created. The video and photo staff is made up of three people: Cora Ingle, Tracy Dean, and Jerry Hunter. They call themselves the “heroes of Hall Hoppin”. “The COVID-19 pandemic has really taken us off the beaten track now,” said Cora Ingle, director of life enrichment. Mores stories on WCNC: WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veteran turns 100 In 2020, the trio were the finalists in an international cart decoration competition. “The International Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners reached out to activity professionals and recreation therapists with a cart contest after seeing social media posts from around the world sharing their ways to keep morale high while creating activities fun and socially remote, ”Kidd said. No surprise here, but the heroes of Hall Hoppin have come together to create an award-winning fishing cart. As a life enrichment group, we usually take a group of residents to a pond and enjoy a day of fishing, “Ingle said.” Since we were restricted and residents, we thought we could bring them the pond. Fishing is a hobby that triggers memories and makes them feel like they’re part of the big outside world. Kidd told WCNC Charlotte that she opened a TikTok account for Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) a few months ago because she thought it might be a fun way to show off what their health heroes did to keep morale of residents. She also thought it would be a great way to connect with a part of the younger generation. NC’s senior care community goes viral on TikTok More WCNC Stories: Charlotte’s Businesswoman Wants Women Who Lost Husbands To Feel Loved This Valentine’s Day “In addition to our long-term care facilities, LSC also offers foster care programs, refugee programs, TBI shelters and even a new program to help victims of human trafficking, so any means of reaching more people is a plus for us, ”Kidd explained. Kidd said she also hoped this video would serve as a way out of COVID-19 concerns. “With COVID-19 constantly in mind, we could all use a little escape,” Kidd said. “I want our TikTok to be a place where people can come and watch videos that put a smile on their face, or in a case like this, bring them tears of joy.” Lutheran services had only 20 followers on Friday, but they now number over 12,000. “When the heroes of Hall Hoppin released these Toy Story costumes, I knew it would be perfect for a TikTok,” Kidd exclaimed. “So I put together some of my favorite music videos Cora sent me and found the perfect song. Toy Story was one of my favorite movies growing up, so I was really excited.” Kidd said the heroes of Hall Hoppin dress every Friday for their residents and, according to Ingle, residents are very excited to see what awaits them this week. CUTE ALERT: A senior care community in North Carolina is going viral on TikTok for all the right reasons! Watch the “Heroes of Hall Hoppin,” dressed as characters from Toy Story, bring joy to the residents of Trinity Place!

(Credit: Trinity Place, Albemarle) @wcnc pic.twitter.com/wmMG0NFG3v – Meilin Tompkins (@meilintompkins) February 1, 2021 More WCNC Stories: “We Stand Together, Six Feet Apart” | Doctors write children’s book explaining coronavirus “We actually have residents and staff now looking for us every week. And if we don’t show up, they remind us, ‘You better introduce yourself,’ “Ingle joked. But why did this video explode so quickly? Kidd has a few theories. “I think the combination of the film’s beloved characters and song choice played a big part in why this video got so much attention. But I also think it’s because of it. that the video makes you feel, ”she said. Kidd said that while the videos are fun, they also highlight the incredible work frontline workers do every day. “These smiles from the residents are genuine. COVID-19 has been hard on nursing homes. Families were not allowed to visit, so our teammates really stepped up and became families for them,” Kidd said. . “They show up to work every day, during a pandemic, to take care of our residents. They really are heroes. This video shows that.”







