Snowboarder Chloe Kim pursues other loves, fashion and creating an outerwear line for new sponsor Roxy

In 2020, Chloe Kim signed with new sponsor Roxy after being with Burton for the first seven years of her career. In addition to continuing to pursue her dream of snowboarding, along with Roxy she will also indulge her love of fashion by designing an outerwear line.



Snowboarder Chloe Kim has an impeccable halfpipe style, with her smooth and relaxed ride, making her amazing tricksthink 1080 tailgrabs effortless.

But the Kims style off the slopes is not always easy. Always in search of the perfect fit, Kims looks are sometimes the laid-back embodiment of California cool, and sometimes they’re high design.

I don’t know how to describe my style. It can be athletic and cool and fun or a little more gothic and dark, Kim told me. I love to mix things up, so one day you’ll see me in one outfit and the next day in something else just the opposite.

But that’s just why I love fashion so much, because I’ll wear what I feel every day.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 18: Chloe Kim is seen on July 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.



With her new sponsor Roxy, Kim has a super, super exciting opportunity to marry her love of fashion with her love of snowboarding: to design a signature outerwear line.

Being able to design outerwear was just a dream, and now I finally have this opportunity to do it and I’m having so much fun with it, Kim said.

Roxy is thrilled to create a snow collection with Chloe Kim, a collection that truly captures the philosophy of Chloe and Roxyfearless, feminine and FUN! said Stephanie Micci, Head of Design at Roxy.

Working with Chloé on this capsule was pure joy. The energy and integrity that she brings to the competition (and everything it does) is also brought to every creative brainstorming session. His direct involvement in the creation process was only synergistic.

The line will be launched in winter 2022.

When it came time to consider a performance collection, it was so easy for Kim to think of the pieces she wanted to create, she said. Over the years of snowboarding, she often noticed that other pieces were lacking in functional elements or that items she loved wanted to end up in matching sets.

When it comes to function, however, Kim draws on Roxys proven technology to ensure her pieces live up to the hard-hitting women. I’m definitely a fashion girl rather than a function, Kim says with a laugh. When I wear stuff, if it’s cute, I agree to be uncomfortable for seven hours. Worth it for me.

But Kim is the expert when she’s on her board, and there have long been a few key functional issues in other outerwear that she’s excited to address in her collection.

She designed a pair of overalls with a zipper on the back so you don’t have to moonlight with everyone when you go to the bathroom, she said. (Other skiers and snowboarders or even women who like to wear wetsuits will definitely feel Kims point here.)

I’m still jealous of my boyfriend [skateboarder Evan Berle] when he has to go to the bathroom and all he has to do is turn around, Kim laughs. Little things like this would really help. It’s a nice touch, and it will make my snowboarding experience so much better.

Kim is also looking for reversible pieces that will have two different fabrics on each side and hopes to have matching jacket and pants sets. I really like things that match, she said.

Initially Kim thought it would be cool if everything in the entire line could be mixed and matched, but sometimes, she said, it doesn’t work out as well in the execution as you think.

Instead, Kim decided that I will make some really cool pants for this jacket and the same for this other jacket, and if anyone wants to wear it with another jacket that they have, I trust people. and their fashion sense, she said. So if they like a piece from the collection, I love it; if they want to wear the whole outfit, I love it.

The dialogue between Chloe and the Roxy team has been to discuss how best to apply Roxys cutting-edge technologies, design attributes and fit, to create the ultimate performance collection, Micci said. And of course, we wanted to make sure that each piece reflected Chloe’s innate sense of style. The symbiotic relationship between style and function is evident in every piece of the capsule.

This isn’t the first time Kim has put her personal touch on a sponsor’s gear. His first Oakley Pro Model Line Miner ski goggles featured a Neon Destinations design on the strap that underscored his love for the mountains on one side and the city on the other. That’s what my life is, because I’m in the city, then I’m in the mountains in the middle of nowhere in Switzerland. It was a great storytelling vibe for me, Kim said.

Kim has another pair of Oakleys that are much simpler than the lilac ones she sported at Laax and the X Games in January. (They must be lucky, too; after a 22-month hiatus from competition, Kim took gold in the women’s halfpipe in both events.

I love their simplicity, and I think the colors are there, which is funny because I worked on it two years ago, Kim said. When I was at [the Laax Open], everyone wore pants of this color.

(Shes rightnowboarders has been putting on lilac-colored outerwear in competition and in the movies in recent months.)

Chloe Kim, wearing her Oakley glasses, competes in the women's snowboard superpipe final at the X Games Aspen 2021.



Because her competitions at the Laax Open and X Games Aspen were held at night, Kim chose lighter lenses to help her see better, rather than the reflective lenses she would wear during the day. But with the lighter lenses, Kim will sometimes forget that people can see her eyes, which can lead to sticky situations.

I’ll catch the people looking at me, and I thought they liked my cut, and then realize it’s because they knew I was looking at them, Kim laughs. So when wearing clearer glasses, don’t look down on people because they will know!

Kim got to see a whole different side of the fashion and costume world last fall when she turned out to be a surprise contestant on The masked singer.

Dressed in a high-necked, sequined, lime-green jacket surrounded by tendrils like Jellyfish, Kim admits that this was an outfit in which she would ultimately give more weight to comfort.

The masked singer the costume, I mean, these people are professionals; I don’t know what a jellyfish costume should look like on a stage, even more on TV, so I was like, you do it, you know what’s best. The costumes are created by House Marina Toybina, who won four Emmys and was also the visionary behind Katy Perrys’ viral dancing shark costumes at Super Bowl XLIX.

I said if you can make it a bit more comfortable that would be greatly appreciated, Kim said. They are like, the comfort is awesome, but we were going to be working on the design because we want to make you look cool. If I had made my jellyfish costume the way I wanted, I probably wouldn’t have looked like a jellyfish on TV, she laughed.

I’m really glad they took control of this one because I would have been pretty useless if I had to work on this design.

When it comes to finding inspiration, Kim doesn’t rely as much on blogging or social media as she does on her own process of trial and error.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: Chloe Kim attends 2019 NBPA Players' Voice Awards at DREAM Hollywood on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.



Sometimes it’s hard for me to find inspiration, Kim said. I know what works with my body type. Often times I’ll put things together on my own. I love this part, the process of creating a perfect outfit.

The only thing Kim sometimes looks for when planning her outfits are color palettes to make sure her ideas, wearing a lime green jacket with dark green pants, are going to work in execution and be. the right kind of funky.

Considering her love for her personal fashion and the industry in general, designing her Roxy line has been the best experience ever, Kim said.

I can’t wait for everyone to see what I’m working on right now, because I’m really excited about it, so I think everyone will be excited about it, Kim said.