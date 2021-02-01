Connect with us

Christine McGuinness flaunts her endless pins in a beige mini dress as she steps out of a photoshoot

9 hours ago

She is a model and reality TV star, known for her sharp frame.

And Christine McGuinness showcased her slim pins in a beige mini dress on Monday as she left a photoshoot at Merrydale Manor in Knutsford, Cheshire.

The 32-year-old from PaddyMcGuinness, 47, paired her skin-tight outfit with a denim jacket after revealing the launch of her Valentine’s Day collection, Unconditional, in collaboration with beauty brand BPerfect.

The mother of three increased her height with woven mules and styled her blonde tresses in loose curls.

She sublimated her face with full coverage makeup while adding a touch of sparkle to delicate silver jewelry.

Christine was seen holding a chic box from her Unconditional collection and pink, white and silver balloons as she elegantly left the room.

Days earlier, the former Real Housewives Of Cheshire took to Instagram to reveal her ‘mantra’ that an ‘orgasm a day keeps depression away’.

Sharing a screenshot of her WhatsApp group, Christine joked about the risky nature of the chat, remarking, “ My WhatsApps right now. Can you guess what we are talking about?

The naughty conversation sees Christine saying to her buddy: “ I have a suitcase with a padlock! Lots of love.’

Her friend replied, “I actually have a full chest locked out.”

With Christine, adding: ‘I firmly believe that an orgasm a day keeps depression away. ”

Writing at the top of the caption, the mother of three said, “My mantra, try it.

Chic: She showcased her face with full coverage makeup while adding a touch of sparkle with delicate silver jewelry

Last year Christine made a cheeky confession about her sex life with Paddy when she revealed on an episode of The Real Housewives of Cheshire that they made a sex tape.

However, the star remained shy with her pals, insisting, “ I didn’t watch it … it’s for my husband! ”

Christine’s sassy mantra comes after acknowledging that she was concerned that her Top Gear host husband’s vasectomy might not have worked after experiencing cravings.

The couple had previously decided that three was enough after becoming parents to twins Penelope and Leo, seven, and Felicity, four.

But after craving a Fab popsicle and a cup of tea before bed, Christine revealed on Wednesday night that she was planning an urgent call to Paddy’s doctor.

The reality TV star had joked with fans about her fabulous night out as she hid her unusual snack while relaxing in front of the TV.

Paddy also seemed baffled by his wife’s nighttime craving, as he took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the snack.

He wrote: ‘Did you just ask the good lady what she wanted for her supper? I pray the vasectomy has taken place.

Some fans told Paddy below his post that vasectomies don’t always work and sometimes they need to be checked.

One fan told him: ‘My husband had a vasectomy he wanted to make sure it was still working lol. I had a period and conceived in ten days afterwards. That was 26 years ago, we had been trying for over two years so that was really meant to be lol.

Another wrote: “Note of caution. It can grow back. It happened to a former friend from Leicester, who ended up changing his diaper.

Meanwhile, a third said: ‘My friends had vasectomy after baby. It is not unknown.

