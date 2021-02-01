Jesus Ferreira claims case for US Men’s National Team’s fake 9 role

We live in an age of bielsafication, to put the word away from the great football scribe Jonathan Wilson. Access to the sport’s advanced tactical and philosophical concepts has been democratized and mainstreamed, making coaches like Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Marcelo Bielsa and, more importantly, their ideas almost as famous as the superstar players they lead.

In the midst of that, False Tactic # 9 was a bridge too far for many: a nuanced idea that requires such an elite skill set in the player in charge of the role, and such a balanced combination of complementary teammates, usually impractical for mere mortals. (If you are not familiar with the lingo, Wilson wrote a great preview when he entered fashion ten years ago via Lionel Messi, Francesco Totti and Carlos Tevez.)

US Men’s National Team coach Gregg Berhalter is clearly intrigued by the misconception 9. He tried Sebastian Lletget in the role against Wales in November with mixed results and on Sunday traded Jesus Ferreira for that. place against Trinidad and Tobago.

This is the second time in a year for Ferreira, who also played as a false 9 in the January friendly against Costa Rica, and FC Dallas have been effective on both occasions despite performances sandwiched around ‘a year of decline for his club in He only collected one goal and one assist in 19 matches (13 starts).

Regarding Jesus, since we started working with him last January, we have had a very good impression on him and a very good impression, and an idea of ​​what he can do in our system, said Berhalter after the 7-0 beating of the USMNT. the Soca warriors in Orlando.

We can’t control what’s going on at club level, we really can’t. For us, it’s always having confidence in a player, believing in him. And we were excited to bring him back to camp in January. We tried calling him in December, but Dallas was still playing so we couldn’t do it. But he gives us a lot of options, a lot of flexibility, and we really like how he behaves for us in the forward position.

Ferreira has been something of a club-level tweener, with FCD deploying him in virtually every role in the top five since signing his first team contract more than four years ago. Ironically, he seems to have found more clarity with the national team.

Obviously 2020 has been a tough year for me, scoring just one league goal, Ferreira said on Sunday. Gregg and I had a lot of conversations about what was going on and it makes me happy that he stayed with me. And now I can show him the best I can do.

false 9 tips pic.twitter.com/BP9lKlfeML Matthew Doyle (@ MattDoyle76) February 1, 2021

We have to take advantage of our wingers who have pace and who fall behind and love to fall behind. And so for me, it helps my game to be a lot easier when I have to drop and the center-backs don’t come with me, because our wingers are racing behind and they’re dangerous. So I think that’s a main key to the style we want to play.

Berhalter has spoken about how different players interpret positions within his system in different ways, and Ferreiras’ approach to lone striker assignment sets him apart from more traditional options like Jozy Altidore or Daryl Dike. Comfortable in 360-degree situations, adept at exploiting pockets of space, Ferreira is more likely to pull away from an opposing defender than to beef him up and his three assists on Sunday were perhaps more impressive than its two goals.

I think Coach Gregg had an idea for us for this game. We had a long camp trying new things, trying to get to know each other, and as you can see in the game it worked, Ferreira told FS1’s broadcast team after the game, revealing that he takes inspiration from the way Neymar drifts deeply to combine with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates in a comparable fashion. We’ve had long practices of knowing our moves and what has worked for us, and we’ve all put it all together today.

When [Neymar] drops and combines at the bottom, it creates a lot of space, especially for the wingers. So I think I would like to play like him, especially after the 9.

With marauding full-backs Sam Vines and Aaron Herrera offering great breadth, wingers Paul Arriola and Jonathan Lewis feasted on T&T, freed to chase scoring opportunities in the final third as Ferreira wandered, plotted and facilitated.

I don’t think it’s for me to talk about what he does at his club or how they deploy him, Berhalter said after the game. But for us, we’ve always seen talent as a No.9, who can tie the team together in passing. If you remember last year at the January camp against Costa Rica he did a great job, we created a number of chances because of his fall in midfield.

And when you have wingers who can threaten the end line, you can afford to let an attacker down because you still get that verticality and still stretch the opponent. So we saw him again tonight, we are really delighted with his performance. What we talked to him about today is getting to the penalty box, and he certainly did. So for me it was a complete performance, and he deserved the man of the match.