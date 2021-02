Vintage fashion is the other star of Angelinas Vogue Cover Shoot

In Angelina Jolies British Vogue Cover story, shot by Craig McDean at his family home in Los Angeles, which happens to be Cecil B DeMille’s former estate, the actor and activist wears a childhood dress as a top. Wearing clothes until they are completely worn out is typical of Jolie, whose signature style is grounded in a concise selection of everyday luxury basics in black or beige as well as the treasures she has accumulated over the years. . I invest in quality pieces, then I wear them to death, Jolie tells Edward Enninful in their Zoom Transatlantic Conversation. Boots, a favorite coat, a favorite bag, I don’t change things often, you know? It’s one of my things. A few of Jolies’ favorite things in regular rotation include a Phoebe Philo era Cline Clasp bag, Valentino Vlogo sandals, a classic Salvatore Ferragamos wool coat, Saint Laurent jeans, The Rows Martina dress and Gabriela dresses. Hearsts Hermina and Iris, which sum up all her style: elegant but effortless. At home, her dresses a lot of dresses and kaftans, she adds a surprising fact, perhaps, to Vogue.co.uk readers accustomed to seeing her shopping in a default uniform of trench coat and It-bag ( Diors 30 Montaigne bag and Fendis Kan U models are other favorites). Her mom’s uniform consists of vintage Brunello Cucinelli caftans and Carine Gilson dresses, which she also models in the March issue. These sleazy yet functional essentials are suitable for a woman juggling parenting, humanitarian work, and film projects, and frankly needs to get things done without worrying about the details of her outfit. Angelina Jolie wears Max Mara on British March cover Vogue. © Craig McDean Buying quality products and making them last is of course done with a conscious mindset, but Jolie is well aware of the big picture when it comes to talking about the impact of fashion. We were all trying to figure out the best way to do it, but I imagine there will be more and more regulations, and I think that’s the best thing that can happen, she told herself. Because even a thoughtful consumer can be conned into good promotion of something that is actually not good, right? Jolie recommends instead enjoying your vintage pieces, if you have them, and rediscovering some vintage shops. Her most prized pieces worn on a daily basis say a lot about her character: her mother’s Cartier watch and Guerlain beauty products, the scent of which also reminds Jolie of her. Feeling, along with sustainability, is a brilliant message we can all get from a woman who devotes her time to the causes close to her heart, her family, human rights and education, rather than the number of handbags in his closet. Angelina Jolie wearing a Burberry polo shirt, Ralph Lauren pants and Chanel ballet flats on the British March cover Vogue. More from British Vogue:

